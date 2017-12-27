Sephora’s Sale Section Was Just Marked Down an Extra 20 Percent

Shopping before and after the holidays requires some serious endurance. After buying gifts for family and loved ones, some of us use gift cards and leftover cash to snag a little something for ourselves. And thankfully, a handful of big retailers take advantage of our shopping habits by announcing epic markdowns in the midst of it all. Now, just one day after Nordstrom unleashed its annual Half-Yearly sale, Sephora has announced another discount event for us to take advantage of.

Starting today, the beauty giant’s entire sale section, which includes over 400 items, is marked down an extra 20 percent. All you need is the code SALEONSALE for checkout. It’s a holiday miracle that probably won’t last long, so move fast. And if you have no idea where to start, ahead we’ve gathered 11 standout items that should be in your cart ASAP.