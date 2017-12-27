StyleCaster
Sephora’s Sale Section Was Just Marked Down an Extra 20 Percent

by
Photo: Getty Images

Shopping before and after the holidays requires some serious endurance. After buying gifts for family and loved ones, some of us use gift cards and leftover cash to snag a little something for ourselves. And thankfully, a handful of big retailers take advantage of our shopping habits by announcing epic markdowns in the midst of it all. Now, just one day after Nordstrom unleashed its annual Half-Yearly sale, Sephora has announced another discount event for us to take advantage of.

Starting today, the beauty giant’s entire sale section, which includes over 400 items, is marked down an extra 20 percent. All you need is the code SALEONSALE for checkout. It’s a holiday miracle that probably won’t last long, so move fast. And if you have no idea where to start, ahead we’ve gathered 11 standout items that should be in your cart ASAP.

1 of 11
STYLECASTER | Sephora Post-Holiday Sale | beautyblender summer.fling set

beautyblender summer.fling set

$34 (before discount), at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora Post-Holiday Sale | Boscia You're Pore-fect Charcoal Set

Boscia You're Pore-fect Charcoal Set

$38 (before discount), at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora Post-Holiday Sale | Colourpop You're a Gem Lip Trio

Colourpop You're a Gem Lip Trio

$14 (before discount), at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora Post-Holiday Sale | Kat Von D Studded Lipstick

Kat Von D Studded Lipstick

$12 (before discount), at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora Post-Holiday Sale | Milk Makeup It's All a Blur Set

Milk Makeup It's All a Blur Set

$28 (before discount), at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora Post-Holiday Sale | Smashbox Drawn In. Decked Out. Be Legendary Lipstick & Lip Mattifier Set

Smashbox Drawn In. Decked Out. Be Legendary Lipstick & Lip Mattifier Set

$12.50 (before discount), at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora Post-Holiday Sale | Tata Harper The Luminous Glow Collection

Tata Harper The Luminous Glow Collection

$56 (before discount), at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora Post-Holiday Sale | Tocca Wardrobe Collection

Tocca Wardrobe Collection

$30 (before discount), at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora Post-Holiday Sale | Sephora Collection Wanderlust Travel Set

Sephora Collection Wanderlust Travel Set

$12 (before discount), at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora Post-Holiday Sale | Becca Light Chaser Highlighter 

Becca Light Chaser Highlighter 

$17 (before discount), at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Sephora Post-Holiday Sale | On My Ouai Kit

On My Ouai Kit

$20 (before discount), at Sephora

Photo: Sephora

