It Takes Two To Tango: SEPHORA + PANTONE UNIVERSE Release Color Of The Year Collection

If you haven’t heard already, 2012’s color of the year just so happens to be Tangerine Tango, according to the color know-it-alls over at Pantone.

To help celebrate the year of the vibrant orange shade, Pantone has teamed up with the beauty mavens over at Sephora to create a limited edition beauty collection.

The SEPHORA + PANTONE UNIVERSE Color of the Year Collector’s Edition set will include lip colors, eye shadows, eye liners, nail colors, blushes and accessories, with products such as Color of the Year Eyeliner, Eye Shadow Quad, Prisma Chrome Blush, Blush Duo, Crème Lipstick and Lip Gloss items.

And if this didn’t sound rad enough already, Sephora has put together two pop-up shops to help celebrate the new collection, modeled after the PANTONE® Color Fan (like those small strips of paper that have the color shades on them that you’d get at a paint store), which will house the Color Of The Year Collection, along with stylish images shot by photographer David Sims.

New Yorkers can head to the pop-up shop from now ’till March 30th in the city’s Meatpacking District, while those of you out in L.A. can swing by The Grove from April 18th through April 22nd to shop the new line of Tangerine Tango beauty products, as well as get make-up tips and color advice from the experts.

For everyone else, you can pick up the collection now online exclusively at Sephora.com, or head on over to your closest Sephora store starting March 27th.