The One Thing: Sephora+Pantone Universe Elemental Energy Eyeshadow Palette

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.

It’s no secret that your morning beauty routine can get boring from time to time, but, changing it up can be a little bit scary. Options are a plus when you’re left with the decision of how to change up your look without completely leaving your comfort zone. For that reason, Sephora+Pantone Universe’s Elemental Energy Eyeshadow Palette can do the trick.

What Makes It Different:

How many palettes do you know of that represent the color and tone of the four elements: earth, wind, air and fire? There’s a color for everyone with this palette.

There are four different finishes of eyeshadows for you to chose from in one palette, and we all love options: semi-matte, shimmer, creamy and glitter. All of these variations are buildable for multi-dimensional makeup looks.

Color payoff is immense due to the thin and rich texture of the shadows; with creamy application, they glide right onto your lid.

Why It’s The One Thing:

The shadows are paraben, sulfate and phthalate-free, and contain a high concentration of pearls that allow brilliancy for ultimately the best eyeshadow look you would ever want to achieve. Plus, a few of the colors can double as a blush, so your bases really are covered.

Where to Buy: Sephora+Pantone Universe Elemental Energy Eyeshadow Palette, $38, Sephora

