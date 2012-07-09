Sephora Makes Newspaper Nail Art Look Even Easier

Sephora has just launched a new line of nail polish called “The New Black,” which features high-quality polishes that help you to get the trends that you’re seeing on the runways and red carpets easily in your home. The collections offer everything from ombre sets to glimmers to their latest launch, the newspaper print.

This new print is offered in two different shades, the Times Late Edition and the Weekly Journal. Each set comes with an alcohol-based solution that allows you to transfer the newsprint to your nails, as well as a base coat, gray polish and top coat. In the video below (which Sephora shot as a tutorial, and they do for each new set) it looks extremely easy to apply, and we’re now lusting after a print for our fingertips.

The sets are obviously adorable and only $16 a piece, but would you spring for a set, or simply try to DIY it yourself with an old fashioned newspaper? Let us know in the comments section below!