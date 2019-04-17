We Can’t Stop Staring at Sephora and Moschino’s Throwback School Supplies Collection

Remember that excitement you felt as a child right before you went back to school and your mom took you shopping for school supplies? Even though you might not have wanted summer to be over, there was something about grabbing those cute pens and printed notebooks that was the best. That’s how I felt seeing the Sephora Moschino office collection—but ten times more because, well, it’s makeup.

This is the second collaboration of the beauty giant and design house. The first was that crazy-cute bear eyeshadow palette and brush set that sold out quickly. This line one is even bigger and has everything you need for a colorful face beat, whether you’re heading to school, the office or just a night out with friends. It all looks exactly like office supplies—highlighters, Whiteout, and even a laptop—but is the same Sephora brand quality products you know and love.

Browse the entire collection below and start making your need-it-now list.

Pencil Brush Set

These adorable pencils give you a Complexion Brush, Cheek Brush, Shadow Brush, Crease Brush, and Angled Liner Brush.

$58 at Sephora

Marker Eyeliner

You definitely shouldn’t use a Sharpie on your eyes, but you can use this liquid liner.

$18 at Sephora

Whiteout Nail Polish

It won’t fix your writing mistakes but it will add a pop of bright white to your nails.

$12 at Sephora

Moschino Toy Honey Mask

This moisturizing face mask is infused with raw honey.

$8 at Sephora

Liquid Markers Lip Set

They’re not Magic Markers though they look a lot like them. Instead, get five pigmented matte lipsticks with fun shade names, including Escape, Enter, Shift, Command and Power.

$34 at Sephora

Laptop Palette

This MacBook-looking eyeshadow palette contains matte, satin and shimmer finishes.

$60 at Sephora

Eraser Sponge Set

These faux erasers are actually makeup sponges.

$20 at Sephora

Highlighter Cheek Set

Yes, these are highlighters but not the ones you used in college. Get three glowy shades in Control, Alt and Delete.

$36 at Sephora

Mark your iCals. Moschino by Sephora Collection products launch on April 25 at 9 a.m. PST on Sephora’s website.

