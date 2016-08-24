Here’s What Sephora Looked Like in 1997

Ah, 1997: The year when Backstreet Boys and Limited Too were barely a thing, when millennials were still in diapers, and when Sephora was just a little chain of designer fragrance stores in France. Yup, that’s right—the makeup mecca that you just spent your entire month’s paycheck on was once a small and humble shop that hadn’t yet discovered the brilliance in placing sleek black makeup brushes in jars of clear beads. (SO ALLURING. SO TEMPTING.)
But unlike the near-mind-blowing possibilities of technology today, the internet in 1997 was just a weird pocket of confusing clip art, lime-green writing, and choppy Flash images. And, thankfully for us sitting gleefully in 2016, Sephora’s web presence was no different.
In honor of yesterday’s Internaut Day (the supposed 25th birthday of the internet, which nobody really believes and probably isn’t true), Sephora tweeted a picture of what Sephora.com looked like 19 years ago, when it was first documented by the internet as a real website.
“Welcome to the world of perfumes & cosmetics,” reads the top of the site in fuchsia writing, right below various names of French perfumes. Please note the beautiful photo of the lime-green fish in the corner, right next to the mildly creepy silhouette of a blurry guy in white. Or is it a girl? We’ll never know.
Though Sephora.com has obviously come a long way since 1997, this is still a fun reminder that whatever you put on the internet will stay forever and ever and ever. Except for my Xanga from 8th grade. You’ll never find my Xanga.