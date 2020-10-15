It’s the Moment You’ve Been Waiting For: Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event Is Coming

I know, I know. It’s hard to think about holiday shopping before Halloween. But there are deals to be had you don’t want to miss. Start saving now because the Sephora Holiday Savings Sale is basically around the corner. That means, up to 20 percent holiday sets, giftable items, new launches and those favorites you continue to buy over and over. While you’re grabbing a gift for your mom and BFF, you might want to stock up for yourself, too.

Let me break down what all Beauty Insiders needs to know. First, if you’re not an Insider, it’s free to sign up so you can get in on the deals. The event breaks down by Insider status. Rouge members (meaning you spent $1,000 in the calendar year) get 20 percent off starting October 30, VIB members (those who spent $350 in a calendar year) get 15 percent off starting November 3 and Insiders get 10 percent off starting November 5. The sale ends on November 9.

As usual the higher your status, the faster you’ll have access to products as the most popular ones can sell out. If there’s something you have your eye on, mark your iCal to head online (with code HOLIDAYFUN) or in-store to pick up your discounted goodies before they’re gone.

There are a lot of products to choose from but I have my eye on a few newbies. Shop them all, below!

Youth To The People Dream Eye Cream with Goji Stem Cell and Ceramides

This hydrating undereye cream uses goji stem cells, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and ceramides to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Confident Energy Eyeshadow Palette

You already know how I feel about Rare Beauty. (And if you don’t, read my review here.) Selena Gomez’s first two eyeshadow palettes just dropped and this jewel-toned is my favorite.

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Face Palette – Sculpture

The Ambient Lighting palettes are always best sellers. This one includes shades in Vibrant Flush (a bright coral pink), Natural Bronze Light (a neutral bronze), Glistening Strobe Light (a champagne), Dim Light (a neutral beige), Diffused Light (a warm pale yellow) and Mood Exposure (a soft plum).

Wishful Get Even Rose Face Oil

Huda Kattan‘s latest skin care drop is this rosehip and damascus rose oil-infused serum for brighter and more even-textured skin.

Charlotte Tilbury Highlighter Superstar Glow

This face-and-body highlighter gives a soft-focus glow.