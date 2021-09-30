The Holidays Came Early Thanks to Sephora’s Epic Gift Sets

Every holiday season we wait patiently — or not too patiently — for Sephora to roll out its gift sets. Why, you ask? Well, not only are these kits perfect for gift-giving (they’re basically already wrapped), but they include some of the buzziest new and best-selling products at the retailer. Often, Sephora’s holiday gifts even have a major value compared to their current prices giving you a ton of freebies.

There are some new and existing kits this year, such as the Sephora Favorites Swipe of Lip Color Lipstick & Lip Balm Set that includes the TikTok-viral Clinique Black Honey lipstick. Having trouble getting your hands on it? Now’s your chance to grab it along with four other lippies including some full sizes. We’re also drooling over the Sephora Favorites Black-Owned Beauty Set, which includes STYLECASTER faves such as Bread Beauty Supply, Briogeo and Fenty Beauty. There’s no way these will stay in stock.

There are a ton of gift sets to choose from but we got you started with some of the best, below. Happy shopping!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Sephora Favorites Black-Owned Beauty Set

Sephora Favorites sets sell out fast and this one, featuring all Black-owned brands, will not stay in stock — especially at this price. You get seven cult-favorite minis, including: Adwoa beauty Baomint Deep Conditioning Treatment; Bread Beauty Supply Hair Oil Everyday Gloss; Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask; Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara; Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in Omi; Shani Darden Skin Care Retinol Reform; and Fenty Skin Mini Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser.

Glow Recipe Fruit Babies Bestsellers Kit

Any skincare-lover on your list would love this 5-piece kit that includes travel-size versions of Blueberry Bounce Gentle Cleanser, Watermelon Glow Pore-Tight Toner, Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask, Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer and Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask.

Sephora Favorites Swipe of Lip Color Lipstick & Lip Balm Set

If you weren’t able to get your hands on the viral Clinique Black Honey lipstick, here’s your chance! This affordable set includes full sizes of Nars Velvet Matte Lipstick Pencil in Cruella, Huda Beauty Lip Contour 2.0 Automatic Matte Lip Pencil in Honey Beige and Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Cocoa Nude. You’ll also get deluxe minis of Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey and Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick in 70 Le Nu.

Laneige Midnight Minis Set

Give the gift of ultra-soft lips with this 5-piece lip balm set. You get mini version of the cult-fave Lip Sleeping Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry, Sweet Candy, Gummy Bear, Lemon Sorbet and Mint Choco.

Sol de Janeiro Galaxy Gorgeous Set

If you haven’t smelled the delicious Brazilian Bum Bum Cream yet, well, you’re in for a treat. This set includes that cult-fave, as well as Brazilian 4Play Moisturizing Shower Gel, Bum Bum Body Scrub and Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’62 Bum Bum Hair and Body Fragrance Mist.

Tatcha Special Edition Luxury Kiri

Go big for that special someone in your life or keep it all for yourself — we’re not judging. This gorgeous set features seven luxe Tatcha products including The Camellia Oil 2-in-1 Makeup Remover and Cleanser, The Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder, The Essence Skincare Boosting Treatment, The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer, The Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream, The The Kissu Lip Mask and The Liquid Silk Canvas: Featherweight Protective Primer.

Youth To The People The Youth System

Have a friend who just can’t get their skin in check? This six-piece set is sure to save them. You get mini versions of Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser, 15% Vitamin C + Clean Caffeine Energy Serum, Superfood Air-Whip Moisture Cream, Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Oil, Superberry Dream Eye Cream and Yerba Mate Resurfacing Energy Facial.