Sephora Just Revealed Its Holiday Gift Sets for 2020 & My Wallet Is Ready

As much as I love Halloween, it seems as though we’re just skipping over it this year and heading right into the more gift-giving holidays. Were holiday gifts always out in October? I honestly can’t remember because I don’t even know what I did yesterday. But Sephora holiday gift sets for 2020 are already here and so far, they’re pretty amazing. The best part about all these kits is they aren’t aggressively holiday so it’s totally acceptable to grab one for a friend’s birthday or something like a house warming party. Plus, they’re a lot more affordable than if you bought each item separately. It’s a win-win.

Bust out your Sephora Credit Card or save up because there are dozens of killer gifts and sets launching soon. To start, we’re drooling over everything from Sephora Collection, including sparkly brush sets, huge palettes with for your entire face and of course, advent calendars. (You can never forget the advent calendar.) And that’s just the beginning. Below, some of our favorites to get your started. Each gift set is out now and there’s much more to come. Buy something for yourself. You deserve it.

Animal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette

This mini eyeshadow palette comes with eight matte, shimmer and metallic finishes perfect for holiday glam and beyond.

Beauty Ritual Masking Set

Have a friend obsessed with face masks? This kit includes a rose-quartz masking spatula and a fluffy headband.

Bright and Beaming 8 Piece Brush Set

These eight festive brushes—five face and three eye brushes—comes with a chic envelope pouch.

Frosted Kisses Candle

This cozy candle features a blend of blood orange, red currant, amber and mint.

Jungle Gaze Eyeshadow and Lash Set

This ultra-affordable set gets you 12 eyeshadows (in matte and shimmer shades!), an eye pencil, false lashes and lash adhesive.

Total Coverage Makeup Sponge Set

Sephora Collection’s best-selling latex-free sponges come in a cute holiday ornament great for gift-giving.

Wild Wishes Advent Calendar

Exfoliating face wash, eye masks, eyeshadow and more! These are so much better than that chalky chocolate in the advent calendars we had as kids.

Wild Wishes Cream Lip Stain Set

Get six avocado oil-infused matte liquid lipsticks in best-selling shades.

Wild Wishes Multi-Palette Blockbuster

This massive palette contains 60 eyeshadows, three cream eyeliners, three highlighters, three blushes, three bronzers, 11 lip glosses, one eye pencil and two makeup brushes. Grab it for the beauty obsessive in your life.

Wild Wishes Nail Polish Set

Get six mini versions of best-selling Sephora Collection nail polish, including a top coat.