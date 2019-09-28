Sephora Just Revealed Its Holiday Gift Sets for 2019 & My Wallet Is Ready

As much as I love Halloween, it seems as though we’re just skipping over it this year and heading right into the more gift-giving holidays. Were holiday gifts always out in October? I honestly can’t remember because I don’t even know what I did yesterday. But Sephora holiday gift sets for 2019 are already here and so far, they’re pretty amazing. The best part about all these kits is they aren’t aggressively holiday so it’s totally acceptable to grab one for a friend’s birthday or something like a house warming party. Plus, they’re a lot more affordable than if you bought each item separately. It’s a win-win.

Bust out your Sephora Credit Card or save up because there are dozens of killer gifts and sets launching soon. We’re talking brand-new Tarte eyeshadow palettes, Sephora Collection sponges and brush sets, and Fresh tinted lip balm. And that’s just the beginning. Below, some of our favorites to get your started. Each gift set is launching in October and some are actaully available now. We’ll report back when we get exact dates for any missing.

Sephora Collection Total Coverage Sponge Set

With three sponges and a carrying case.

$25 at Sephora

Maison Margiela Paris Replica Set

With five mini favorite scents.

$126 at Sephora

Dr. Barbara Sturm Flight Essentials Kit

With mini cleanser, face mask, anti-pollution drops, super anti-aging serum, calming serum and face cream.

$225 at Sephora

Kaja Lookin’ Like a Snack

With a Beauty Bento in Orange Blossom (three shadows), Cheeky Stamp in Saucy (blush), Mochi Glow in Toy Alien (highlighter) and Cushy Vibe in Chiffon (red lipstick).

$39 at Sephora October 4.

Nars Softcore Mini Blush and Balm Set

With a mini Afterglow Lip Balm and Blush, both in Orgasm.

$24 at Sephora October 1.

Ole Henriksen O.M.G. (Oh My Glow) Brightening Set

With travel-friendly Truth Serum, C-Rush Brightening Gel Crème, Banana Bright Eye Crème and Banana Bright Face Primer.

$50 at Sephora

Fresh Sugar Lip Legends

With five Tinted Lip Treatments and a Lip Treatment Advanced Therapy.

$48 at Sephora

Tarte Winter Wonderglam Luxe Eye Palette

With 24 eyeshadows, a deluxe Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara, deluxe Tarteist Gel Liner and Double-Ended Shadow Brush.

$54 at Sephora

Tatcha Skincare for Makeup Lovers: Dewy Glow Set

With a full-size Luminous Dewy Skin Mist and travel sizes of The Dewy Skin Cream, The Silk Canvas and Violet-C Radiance Mask.

$65 at Sephora

Sephora Collection Wash and Treat Shower Cap Set

With two holographic shower caps.

$12 at Sephora

