How to Get a Free Sheet Mask at Sephora This Weekend

The benefits of sheet masks have long been debated, but one thing we love is that wearing one sort of forces you to sit still or least slow down for a few minutes. So whenever we’re granted the opportunity to stock up on many for little to no cost, we’re ready with cash or credit cards in hand.

This weekend, Sephora is making skin-care dreams come true with the opportunity to snag a free sheet mask. yes, you read that correctly. Of course, there is some important fine print, but when all is said and done, we’d say it’s still an event worth taking advantage of.

Starting May 20–that’s this Sunday– you can buy three Sephora Collection Face or Eye Masks and get a fourth for free. The two caveats are that this is a limited-time offer and you can’t mix eye and face options; it’s either one or the either if you want that fourth freebie. At the same time, you’ve got a lot to choose from. Besides being in the single-digit price range, Sephora masks cater to a wide gamut of common skin concerns, such as redness, dryness and excess sun exposure.

In the end, you’ll have a month’s worth of weekly skin treatments that you can apply on Sundays or whichever day you designate for self-care. Get on this while supplies last!