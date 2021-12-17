Sephora Just Quietly Marked Down Designer Fragrances—Shop Tom Ford & YSL Perfume For 20% Off

Scroll To See More Images

Nothing can give you the pep to get up and go like the right perfume. Fragrance strings together the parts of the brain that associate scents with feelings, emotions and memories, going further than just infusing a dose of confidence; the right notes can act as mood enhancers that alter how we feel unlike any other.

There isn’t a better time than now to invest in an effervescent fragrance, with Sephora’s Fragrance For All Event slashing all perfume prices by 20 percent. The sale ends Friday, December 24. If you somehow missed Sephora’s massive Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, here’s your chance to pick up an uplifting scent for yourself or as a last minute Christmas gift for a friend.

And believe us, your friend will thank you for it. “The sense of smell has profound influence over how we act and react, taste and think, behave and love,” writes author and neuroscientist Rachel Herz in The Scent of Desire, of what she calls odor-emotional conditioning. “The ability to experience and express emotion grew directly out of our brain’s ability to process smell.”

Ergo, knowing what olfactory notes evoke certain sentiments tells you what fragrance to wear depending on the occasion. Here, we zoom in on fragrances that inspire and make you feel like sliding out of your joggers, into your best high-waisted jeans and onto the streets.

Our shopping advice is to choose one for a friend depending on what they need it for, or, indulge yourself: Use our guide to pick one and buy it online and wait for delivery, or order it on the web then head over to Sephora, spray some on your wrist and opt for the one that you can’t stop sniffing and makes you feel revitalized.

Chloé Nomade Absolu Eau De Parfum

One of the most sought-after scents of the year, a whiff of Chloé’s Nomade Absolu invokes a sense of poise and finesse via woody notes of sandalwood and oak moss, mellowed down by mirabelle plum and musk. Sandalwood is also known for granting calm and focus, which makes Nomade Absolu the perfect pick-me-up for long days of Christmas shopping. One spritz and you’re suddenly loaded with a refined elegance, brimming with self-assurance and ready to take on even the most frenzied of Christmas sales.

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum

Vanilla wields the force of an aphrodisiac, and Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille accents the seemingly simple, gourmand note in the best way possible. Blended with tonka bean, rich spices and tobacco flower, the scent is designed to infuse sensuality and amps up seduction powers. Some may find it quite heady and opulent, so when going on a date and in need of said power, spray it in the air, walk through it and exude a decadent allure.

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum

Jasmine is widely regarded as the giver of audacity, that certain je ne sais quoi that we all need for special occasions like drinks with friends or social events, and this latest addition to the Flora by Gucci line has it in spades. This is joy in a bottle, a prime example of how White Gardenia is made even more alluring when wrapped around Jasmine Grandiflorum and Pear Blossom.

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum

Musk-based perfumes like Yves Saint Laurent’s new Libre are feel-good scents that make you feel clean, fresh and ready to go, making it the perfect scent for exploring a city on foot. Accented with lavender and citrussy accords of mandarin orange, black currant and orange blossom, Libre imparts a sense of vigor and vivacity. Just as the name implies, the scent gives the wearer a feeling of freedom—the gusto to explore, roam, and be adventurous.

Hermès Le Jardin de Monsieur Li Eau De Toilette

Nothing beats a shot of bergamot to give you the momentum to get the day going, and set off by notes of jasmine, kumquat and bamboo, this light EDT from Hermès is absolutely invigorating. Before heading out to work try a blast of Le Jardin de Monsieur Li to feel absolutely fresh and zesty and ready for anything the office throws at you. Bergamot essential oil is also used to treat anxiety and depression, so it’ll do wonders for work stress.

If there’s one thing we all need this Christmas, it’s that extra sparkle to celebrate life as we haven’t been doing since COVID. And a misting of the bang-on, right fragrance is the best way to achieve that. These scents won’t last long (two out of three Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia sizes are sold out!), so head over to Sephora and pick up your pick-me-upper, ASAP.