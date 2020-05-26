Sephora’s New Sample Box Includes Nars, Laneige and Nudestix for Just $10

Last month we told you about Sephora’s new sampling program, which gets you five or six “deluxe” samples for between $10 and $25 depending on the brands. Sephora rolled out the Luxe set first with the highest-priced products. Now, the Sephora Favorites Hello! Beauty Icon Set is here and trust me, it’s just as good. The set includes six, sample-sized products for $10, from brands you already know and love. It’s a really fun way to try out new skincare, makeup and haircare before you drop real money on the full sizes.

What do you get inside Hello!? A killer product for face, skin, hair and body. There’s a .05 oz Nars Lipstick in Tolède, .06 oz Nudestix Nudies Matte Blush & Bronze in Sunkissed, .5 oz Youth To The People Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser, .27 oz Laneige Water Bank Moisture Cream, 1 oz Living Proof Restore Repair Hair Mask and .05 oz Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb. Plus, you get a 15 percent off coupon towards the full-size purchase of each product in the box.

In addition to the Luxe and Hello! sampler sets, Sephora will also roll out Sephora Favorites Pop, which gets you six products for $15. All three sets switch up products periodically so you’ll be able to try new and cult-favorite goods. Although Sephora stores are open in some locations, the Hello! Beauty Icon Set is only available online. Grab it now before it’s gone.

