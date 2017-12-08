Sephora is Having an Epic Sale on Eyeshadow Palettes Right Now

The holidays just keep on giving. Just two weeks after Black Friday, Sephora has come for our wallets and credit cards again. But with no day to mark on the calendar, Sephora slid under the radar and marked down tons of their eyeshadow palettes—good, high quality ones, too.

If the season for buying has got you in a bind, these sale prices could be your saving grace. A quick scroll unveils heavy discounts on palettes like Tarte’s Limited-Edition Buried Treasure Eyeshadow Palette ($25), Fenty Beauty’s Galaxy Palette ($39), BECCA’s Après Ski Glow Collection: Eye Lights Palette ($45 now $29), and over 30 more.

The price range is pretty wide, but there’s a good chunk that are close to 50 percent off. We have no idea why this sale is happening, but we’re certainly not complaining. Take a look at some of our top picks below and head over to Sephora ASAP before it ends.

Make Up For Ever Artist Palette Volume 2 – Artistic, $25 (was $44)

Sephora Collection Seeing Stars Eyeshadow Palette, $15 (was $24)

Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow Palette, $24.50 (was $49)