How to Shop Sephora’s Exclusive End-of-Year Sale for Double Discounts

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, also known as the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day when all of our favorite beauty brands have can’t-miss sales. We’ve been keeping track of a few select labels, but few compare to the markdowns offered by the head honcho of beauty stores big and small. Sephora’s end of year sale for 2018 is officially on and the deals are not to be passed over.

Like the always-anticipated Black Friday and Cyber Monday events, this one is just as important, though the markdowns are a bit more exclusive. First, in order to take advantage of the year-end sale, you’ll need to be a Beauty Insider. The good news is joining this tiered system is completely free to join and the more money you spend at the retailer, the more rewards you get to enjoy. This one in particular is open to all Beauty Insiders, so even if you sign up now, you can still jump on this days-long sale.

From now until the end of the day on January 1, you can earn an extra 20 percent off all sale items. That means you’re getting a double discount on a huge amount of hair, skin and makeup faves, like MAKE UP FOR EVER’S HD Foundation and Becca’s limited-edition sets with Chrissy Teigen. All you have to do is enter the code TWENTYOFF at checkout. As for how to shop the year-end sale, we recommend snagging a handful of sets so you can test-drive new products without committing to a full-size. Ahead are our top favorites. Grab ’em while they’re still around.

Drybar Glitter Gang Buttercup Blow Dryer Value Kit

Suitable for all hair textures, this Sephora-exclusive kit includes everything you need to get the blow-out of your dreams: a limited-edition glitter blowdryer, ceramic round brush, a sparkle spray for hold, texturizing spray for volume, dry shampoo for absorbing excess oil and hair ties for on-the-go ponytails.

$172 137.60 at Sephora

Glow Recipe Limited Edition Watermelon Jelly Tote Set

This brand’s Watermelon Sleeping Mask is its most iconic and best-selling product, so grab this set while before it sells out again. You’ll also get the Watermelon Pink Juice Moisturizer and Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask.

$35 $28 at Sephora

tarte Let’s Flamingle Brush Set

Anyone who applies makeup on a daily basis should be replacing their brush set every couple of months or once a year at least. This brush set not only includes all of the basic essentials; the flamingo-inspired handles make for beautiful decor too.

$25 $20 at Sephora

SEPHORA COLLECTION Midnight Kisses #Lipstories Set

This online-only deals includes six full-sized tubes of Sephora’s namesake lip collection, all inspired by different locales and available in different types of finishes (matin, satin and metallic).

$14 $11.20 at Sephora

Kiehl’s Mighty Moisture Kit

If you want head-to-toe hydration from one of Sephora’s top-selling skin care brands, then be sure to snag this 5-piece kit. It includes the Ultra Facial Cleanser, Creme de Corps moisturizer, Ultra Facial Cream, lip balm and Ultimate Strength Hand Salve.