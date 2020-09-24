Sephora Is Now On Instacart For Same-Day Delivery, So There’s No Reason To Leave The House

There are a lot of reasons not to leave your home right now, to be honest. We’re in the middle of a pandemic. The sky is orange from fires in parts of the West Coast. It’s not great. Now, with Sephora’s delivery on Instacart, there’s one less reason to do errands IRL. Okay, yes, you should take sanity walks and get outside when it’s safe but sometimes going to the store just isn’t possible. But what if you run out of your must-use face wash? Favorite eye cream? Now it’s even easier than ever to get all these goodies delivered.

I don’t know about you but I’ve been getting my groceries delivered long via Instacart long before COVID-19. I don’t drive so it saves me a ton of time and Uber costs. Recently I noticed a few fun new options for me here in Los Angeles, including Spirit Halloween (!) and Walmart. Now, according to a press lease from Instacart, all the makeup, skincare, haircare, wellness, beauty tools and fragrances from Sephora are available for same-day service (sometimes in just an hour!). It’s available in select store locations in California and Canada starting today and will expand to more than 400 stores over the coming weeks. And yes, you’ll still be able to use and get Beauty Insider points.

Download Instacart and keep an eye on your app to see when Sephora delivery is available in your area. And make sure you always tip in the app—especially in this current climate. Need some inspo to get started? Here’s what I’m adding to my cart today.

Wishful Get Even Rose Face Oil

This new face oil from Huda Kattan’s skin care line promises to moisturize, tighten skin and even out texture and tone.

The Original MakeUp Eraser Lemon Print 7-Day Set

Traditional makeup wipes aren’t great for your skin or the environment. These soft little cloths take your makeup off with just water and then you throw them right in the washing machine. You get one for each day of the week plus a headband to keep your hair out of your face.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-conic Multi-Finish Eye Palette in Cherrific – Very Merry Cherry Edition

I just think this limited-edition eyeshadow palette with its cherry-inspired shades is crazy cute and totally wearable.