Sephora’s Cyber Monday Sale Means Half-Off On Top-Rated Products

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

In actual good news for 2021, Sephora is making our holiday shopping dreams come true. The retailer is making it easier than ever to shop and at some of the biggest discounts we’ve seen from the company across categories. Sephora’s 2021 Cyber Monday deals were released early on its app and let us tell you, the skincare, makeup, hair and fragrance deals can’t be ignored. The discounts are more than the historical 20 or 25 percent discounts we see from Sephora. We’re talking up to 75 percent off favorite brands’ products including Urban Decay, Marc Jacobs and Kiehl’s.

We know, we know, you’re probably still digesting your Thanksgiving feast and probably evaluating your Black Friday haul. But ordering your holiday gifts by Dec. 4 reduces the rush shipping strain on the environment, and ensures your giftees will receive by the Christmas holiday. Plus, the season’s best gift sets will sell out fast, and we wouldn’t want you to miss out.

Because they love us, Sephora not only gave us an epic Black Friday, but they’re keeping the savings going all week as part of their Cyber Week sale. Shop major discounts now on everything from skincare to holiday gift sets. Below, our picks for the best-of-the-best bargains.

Urban Decay Naked Honey Palette – $25 Off

An on-trend assortment of warm tones from versatile neutrals to glitzy coppers, this iteration of the legendary Naked palette is half-off for Cyber Monday.

Marc Jacobs Beauty O!Mega Glaze All-Over Foil Luminizer – $25 Off

This limited-edition foil highlighter has achieved the impossible: a perfect rating on Sephora’s reviews.

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation – $18 Off

Eight shades of Rihanna’s natural-looking, medium-coverage foundation for normal, dry and combination skin is half off.

Sephora Collection Melting Lip Clicks Lip Balm – $9 Off

This hydrating tinted lip balm‘s Crème Brulee shade — a deep nude — is just five bucks.

Natasha Denona Coral Eyeshadow Palette – $24 Off

Natasha Denona’s palettes are cult-favorite but pricey. This mini, five-pan option is half off and full of the season’s pretty shades.

Sephora Favorites Give Me Some Lip Balm Set – $9 Off

This value set contains some of the best lip balms and tinted balms in the game, including travel sizes of Lip Wrap Clean Hydrating Lip Mask, Fresh Rose Petal-Soft Deep Hydration Lip Balm and Tarte Sea Jelly Glaze Anytime Lip Mask in Strawberry Jelly, as well as full sizes of Sephora Collection Clean Lip Balm & Scrub and Pat McGrath Labs Lip Fetish Divinyl Lip Shine in Nude Venus.

Dr. Jart+ Soothing and Moisturizing Mini Duo – $7.50 Off

TikTok is going crazy for Dr. Jart’s Cicarepair line. This value set allows you to try the Green Repair Solution and Ceramidin Complex in travel sizes before you splurge on the full ones.