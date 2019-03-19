Everything We Know About Sephora’s New Credit Card

There are weeks it seems like we spend half a paycheck at Sephora, popping in just for a brush or eyebrow pencil only to leave with a bag full of eyeshadow palettes, shampoo and face masks. That’s what makes Sephora so magical (and dangerous, TBH). Now we’re getting even more reasons to shop with the launch of Sephora’s first credit card program. It’s a logical next step for the mecca that houses everything you need under one roof, whether you’re a curly-haired woman who wears little makeup or the next boy beauty blogger.

Coming off the news of its revamped rewards, the retail chain announced their newest venture would be a remixed version of your basic credit card, with features that take the store’s most beloved perks to the next level. “The launch of the Sephora Credit Card exemplifies Sephora’s loyalty philosophy in every sense; it considers all the most-loved aspects of Sephora—the amazing product, services, experiences and personalization—taking our client experience to the next level through special access, rewards and perks,” said Andrea Zaretsky, Sephora’s Senior Vice President of CRM and Loyalty, in a press release. “The Sephora Credit Card was the natural next step in our loyalty journey, truly adding even more value that our clients can use not only within our stores, but also in their day-to-day lives.”

It’s not just one card like other stores but actually three options. Let us break it down for you. Beginning this spring, the Sephora Credit Card and Sephora Visa Credit Card will be available in select stores, as well as online soon after. These allow you to reap credit card rewards plus Beauty Insider rewards. There are no details yet on what these rewards will be. The Sephora Visa Signature Card has those same rewards, plus Visa Signature-specific ones.

Before you add a notification to your phone to grab the Sephora Credit Card, it’s important to think if you need another credit card, especially a store card that tends to have extremely high interest rates. (Though Sephora hasn’t announced what the rates of these cards will be yet.) For example, Ulta’s interest rate goes up to 28.24 percent depending on your credit. Add a $39 late fee and your new Pat McGrath mascara just got a lot more expensive.

If a Sephora Credit Card does work with your lifestyle, may we suggest new K-beauty products from Kaja, Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream and these Sephora Collection lippies? Don’t forget, even if you skip the credit card, you can still grab all the Insider rewards with each purchase.