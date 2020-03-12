Shop With Caution—Sephora’s Addressing Coronavirus With New Policies

With coronavirus officially being called a pandemic by the World Health Organization, it’s on all of us to take precautions to stop the spread. We’re washing our hands often and for more than 20 seconds, avoiding public gatherings and staying home if we’re feeling under the weather. Sephora is taking coronavirus seriously, too. The retailer just released its new COVID-19 protocol, which includes updated cleaning and disinfecting, as well as the halting of services for hair and skin.

Right now, Sephora stores are still open but the way you shop might change a little. You might see Sephora employees disinfecting all “high-touch” areas, including product displays and hygiene stations. There will also be more hand sanitizer around for you to use while you shop. In addition, now’s not the time to sample any products others could have also used. Although Sephora will be replacing products often, it’s best to just skip the testers right now and use the retailer’s Digital Makeover Guide and Virtual Artist. Sure, it’s not the same experience but it’s better than contracting the virus.

If you’re used to getting makeup applications done at Sephora, you’ll have to wait on that as the company is suspending all skin and makeup services. Worried about employees? Sephora promises it’s offering sick pay for all full-time and hourly employees and any quarantined employee will be paid. It’s an important step toward keeping us all safe.

With all the new launches at Sephora, it’s understandable that you might want to pick up a product or two. If you don’t feel comfortable going into a store, Sephora is making it easier to shop online. Score free shipping all of March with code FREESHIP.

And don’t forget to wash your hands.