Coach & Sephora Collection Just Dropped The Most Fun Makeup Collab Of 2021

For those of us who grew up in the early-aughts, one of our first big designer bags was from Coach. Maybe you even borrowed your mom’s vintage carryalls from the ’90s. We’ve pretty much grown up with the brand. After a blip where there wasn’t a ton of newness, Coach is coming back with a vengeance with on-trend clothes, bags, and now, a limited-edition Coach x Sephora Collection line.

The ultra-fun collection features Coach’s iconic motifs and mascots with Sephora Collection makeup inside. “I wanted to create something playful but also very Coach—really rooted in a rich color palette that recalls our leather heritage,” Coach creative director Stuart Vevers said in a statement. “Like a beloved bag or favorite piece of

outerwear, makeup is about creativity and style and with Sephora we were able to find another way to celebrate self-expression.”

There are seven products to choose from with eyeshadow, lip gloss, nail polish, eye masks, face palettes and brushes. The line drops March 2 and you can shop them all, below.

Coach x Sephora Collection Rexy Eyeshadow Palette

Six eyeshadows in mattes, metallics and shimmers.

Coach x Sephora Collection Tea Rose Brush Set

Five face and eye brushes in a brush stand with detachable rings.

Coach x Sephora Collection Tea Rose Eye Mask Set

Three pairs of cucumber-rose infused under-eye patches.

Coach x Sephora Collection Tea Rose Nail Set

A high-shine pink polish, quick-dry two-in-one base/top coat and nail stickers.

Coach x Sephora Collection Uni Face Palette

A creamy blush, shimmery highlighter and matte bronzer.

Coach x Sephora Collection Tea Rose Lipgloss Set

Four high-shine, non-sticky glosses infused with peppermint oil.

Coach x Sephora Collection Sharky Eyeshadow Palette

Six eyeshadows in mattes, metallics and shimmers.