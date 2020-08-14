Sephora Just Launched a New Clean Makeup Line and It’s All Under $20

Clean beauty lovers know the deal. Unfortunately, cosmetics marked “clean” are often pretty pricey. Luckily, we now have Sephora Collection clean makeup to shop and it’s all priced at $20 and less. Seriously! You probably already know the retailer has a collection of skin care and now it’s adding color cosmetics to its offerings at the same low price point. What does “clean” mean to Sephora? Well, since it is different for every retailer, let us break it down for you.

The Clean at Sephora seal means the product was created without parabens, sulfates SLS and SLES, phthalates, mineral oils, formaldehyde and more ingredients the retailer deems “not clean.” When it comes to added fragrance (a hot topic right now), Sephora promises every product with the seal has less than one percent synthetic fragrances. You’ll want to check out the product label if you’re sensitive to fragrances.

In addition to launching new makeup, Sephora has expanded its clean skin care line and revamped the existing products. All masks, wipes and lip balms have relaunched with the Clean at Sephora seal. Even more affordable skin care? Yes, please. But if you’re drooling over new makeup like we are, shop the new collection, below.

Clean Glowing Skin Foundation

This sheer-to-medium coverage foundation has a luminous finish in 20 shades. It contains matcha powder for hydration and vitamin C powder for a natural-looking glow.

Clean Bouncy Eyeshadow Palette

This limited-edition palette, six-pan palette is made with all pearls. Use your fingers for the best application.

Clean Glossy Lip Oil

This lip oil/lip gloss hybrid contains watermelon seed oil for non-sticky shine. It comes in eight shades.

Clean Liquid Lip Mousse

This long-wearing lip mousse contains rosehip oil for non-drying nourishment.