Sephora’s First Official Candle Collection Has a Scent for Every Mood

If you’ve shopped for candles at Sephora before, you know the retailer stocks high-end brands including Jo Malone, Tom Ford and Tocca. The retailer didn’t have its own official collection—until now. Though Sephora has released candles during the holidays, these Sephora Collection candles kick off the new permanent line. There are four to start with and each one fits with a different mood and vibe but will fit seamlessly into any room decor.

The important details? The soy-blend wax, non-toxic Sephora Collection candles are free from phthalates, parabens and sulfates, and they’re not tested on animals. Each has up to a 40 hour burn time. The candles themselves are a minimalist’s dream and the boxes they come in are colorful and bright, making them the perfect under-$20 gifts.

Choose Pop Fizz for a burst of energy with citrus notes, Unwind for calming with vanilla and sandalwood, Refresh for a new start to the day with jasmine and musk and Bloom for a romantic vibe with rose petals and freesia. You can’t really go wrong with any of them. Shop the full collection, below.

Bloom Scented Candle

With notes of rose petals, freesia and amber.

Pop Fizz Scented Candle

With notes of blood orange, red currant and creamy sandalwood.

Refresh Scented Candle

With notes of black currant, grapefruit, jasmine and musk.

Unwind Scented Candle

With notes of black amber, vanilla and sandalwood combined with pink berry and bourbon.