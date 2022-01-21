Sephora’s New Affordable Mascara Gave Me All the Drama Without the Clumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There are two things I need when it comes to mascara: drama and drama. I much prefer thick, ultra-black formulas to more natural-looking ones. What I don’t like are clumps that keep me from layering a dozen coats to my heart’s desire. So, when Sephora revealed it was launching a new mascara under its budget-friendly Sephora Collection line, I knew I had to try it. Though I’m consistently impressed with the line’s offerings, I didn’t have high hopes Sephora Collection’s Big By Definition Defining & Volumizing Mascara would deliver everything I wanted. Well, I was pretty wrong about that.

The ultra-black buildable, vegan mascara promises to define and separate every lash with its multidimensional brush. Plant-based proteins and vegetable-derived waxes condition lashes while the mascara adds clump-free volume. “It looks natural and instantly volumized after one coat but can also build for a more dramatic effect,” Helen Dagdag, Sephora Collection National Artist, tells STYLECASTER.

She’s right. On the first swipe, I was a little disappointed at how naturally full my lashes looked. Those who like that look will love this formula. But I was pleasantly surprised when I continued to layer on the volume and my lashes got longer and fuller with literally zero clumps. I checked myself out in the back of an Uber and was shocked at how great my lashes looked. The lightweight formula really feels like you’re wearing nothing.

I’ve been focusing so much on the formula, but Dagdag’s favorite part about this new mascara is actually the brush. “It has a slight taper and isn’t too big, so you won’t end up with a mess all over your lids,” she says. “The brush is on the smaller side which really allows you to build volume from the base and pull the formula through each lash for a defined look.” She likes to wiggle it at the base of her lashes and slowly “pull up and out” for a fanned-out effect.

I wore Big By Definition for most of the day and was impressed it didn’t flake all over my face considering how many coats I used. It did fade by the end of the day, about as much as other budget-friendly versions. But for $12, it’s a great option for pretty much everyone, for more natural-lash lovers or those who need the drama, like me.