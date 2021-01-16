Sephora’s New Foundation Made My Skin Look 10x Better In One Swipe

I used to think my skin just didn’t like foundation. I have some dry patches and no matter what hydrating primer I used, you could still see texture and I hated it. That is until I realized I’m all about the medium-coverage, CC cream-like formulas I can layer on without looking cakey. So, when I heard Sephora Collection was launching Best Skin Ever Foundation, I knew I had to do a review. I figured, anything with skin in the name is going to be right up my alley and it turns out, I was right.

Best Skin Ever Liquid Foundation is Sephora Collection‘s latest launch, a luxe foundation without the luxe price tag. The medium-coverage, natural-finish foundation has a long-wearing formula with skincare benefits. It has red algae extract for hydration, hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture and even brown algae extract, which the brand says helps shield skin from pollution.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

There are a whopping 51 shades taking into account undertones so you’re sure to find a few that work for you. I chose 15.5N, a light shade with neutral undertones. I prepped my face with moisturizer and decided to skip primer to see how the formula would sit on my skin. My goal? To even out my skin tone and tone down my dark circles (it’s been a tough year), but not completely cover my freckles. Especially now, I just want to look like a more improved version of myself.

I applied the foundation with my fingers, which is often how I prefer using a lightweight foundation. It went on smoothly and I used a makeup sponge to blend under my eyes and around any discoloration.

I was pleasantly surprised by how easily the formula melted into my skin. When I added a little more around my dark circles, it didn’t ball up or become cakey. Plus, it felt natural and not too dewy. I didn’t even need powder. Even without concealer, I felt a lot more confident to go on with my day of Zoom calls. I can see myself wearing Best Skin Ever now during quarantine as well as when I finally go out and see people in the real world. A little concealer, mascara and blush and I’m good to go.

Want to try it yourself? It has five stars on Sephora’s website already so it seems I’m not the only fan. Best Skin Ever just launched so grab your shade now.