Sephora’s New $15 Concealer Is an Affordable Option for Tarte Shape Tape Fans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Back in January 2021, we told you about Sephora Collection’s Best Skin Ever Foundation, a medium-coverage, natural-finish foundation with a long-wearing formula. It took off as fans loved the luxe-feeling foundation without the luxe price tag. Well, we have good news. There’s now a matching concealer. Sephora Collection’s Best Skin Ever Full Coverage Multi-Use Concealer also has a whopping 50 shades and a more affordable price compared to its competitors.

While we don’t want to call it a dupe per se, because they are each great on their own, this concealer is similar to Tarte’s iconic Shape Tape — and at literally half the price. It’s full coverage like Shape Tape, with a natural finish (not too matte or too dewy) that truly lasts. It’s not drying either, thanks to hydrating ingredients like algae extract and hyaluronic acid. Use one shade lighter under your eyes, your perfect shade to spot cover red marks and blemishes and a few shades darker to contour.

With 50 shades taking into account undertones, it’s easy to grab a few hues that work well in your routine. The best part? There’s an exact corresponding shade of concealer to a Best Skin Ever Liquid Foundation ($20 at Sephora). So if you know your foundation shade, it’ll be even easier to grab concealer online. We love easy shopping.

In-house brands have been killing it lately. Sephora Collection’s Colorful Face Powders – Blush, Bronze, Highlight, & Contour ($14 at Sephora) went viral on TikTok last year because of the ultra-pigmented but super-soft formula. Don’t sleep on the skincare either. Sephora Collection Brightening Eye Cream with Caffeine and Hyaluronic Acid ($18 at Sephora) is an unscented eye cream to brighten the under-eye area. And then there’s the new Clarifying Toner with Niacinamide and Zinc ($12 at Sephora), which helps reduce the appearance of pores like many skincare products two and three times the price.