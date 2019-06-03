Why Sephora Is Closing All Its Doors for One Day

Don’t expect to hit up a Sephora store this Wednesday. The retail giant is closing all of its U.S. locations, as well as its distribution centers and corporate offices for a day of diversity training. It’s a bold but important move, as it comes after Grammy-nominated singer Sza accused one Sephora employee of accusing her of stealing, implying there was racial discrimination. Sza, who is actually a former Sephora employee, tweeted the story.

“Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing. We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy,” Sza wrote on Twitter. “Can a b*tch cop her fenty in peace er whut,” she added. You might remember that Sza is actually part of the Fenty fam and starred in a Fenty Beauty campaign last year. Sephora responded, acknowledging that fact.

“You are a part of the Sephora family, and we are committed to ensuring every member of our community feels welcome and included at our stores,” Sephora tweeted, adding in another thread: “We’re sorry to hear about your experience at our Calabasas store and appreciate you bringing this to our attention. We want to let you know we take complaints like this very seriously and are actively working with our teams to address the situation immediately.”

Emily Shapiro, a spokeswoman for Sephora, told Reuters in an email: “We take complaints like this very seriously, profiling on the basis of race is not tolerated at Sephora.” Shapiro also said these closers are not because of the Sza incident but previously planned “inclusivity workshops” have been in the works for months.

Sza hasn’t responded to the store closures but most likely wants to move forward from this unfortunate incident.