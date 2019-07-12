Sephora’s Clean Makeup Kit Lets You Try Five Natural Products For Under $30

Let’s be honest here: words like “natural” and “clean” are marketing speak and don’t really mean anything. (Don’t @ me.) Not all natural things are good and not all chemicals are bad. That being said, beauty brands without certain potentially harmful ingredients are really great to try, especially for those with sensitive skin. Sephora’s Clean Makeup Kit is a great way to get started adding a little more natural beauty into your routine. And don’t think these are hippie-dippy products that don’t work. These are powerhouse brands with intense pigments and innovative technology.

The sampler kit features brands you probably already love or have been wanting to try at Sephora. And these are mostly full sizes. We’re especially excited to try ILIA Limitless Lash Mascara in After Midnight, since the natural brand has been creating some serious buzz. It features organic bee and carnauba waxes to condition each lash as the formula lifts and plumps. There’s also a mini True Skin Radiant Priming Serum from the brand to try, as well as a sample of its new foundation in three different shades just to test.

For lips, you’ll love RMS Beauty’s Wild With Desire Lipstick in Temptation, a flattering mid-pink that’ll look good on everyone. Bite Beauty Multistick in Cashew is just as pretty in a rose taupe.

For your face, Josie Maran fans (like us!) are in luck because her Enlightenment Illuminizer is also included in the kit. The creamy liquid highlighter is infused with 100 percent pure argan oil. Finally, there’s the Lawless Seal The Deal Loose Setting Powder in Classic Translucent, a talc-free soft-focus powder.

If you bought all these products separately, it would retail for about $60. But you can grab it now at Sephora for $28 while supplies last.

