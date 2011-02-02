Sephora By OPI Urban Ballerina Collection

Hollywood is a flutter with Black Swan fever. Natalie Portman’s incredible performance showed workaholics everywhere that once in a while it pays to take a vacation.

Sephora and OPI are cashing in on the ballerina buzz with their latest collection: Sephora by OPI Urban Ballerina.

With colors ranging from on-trend charcoal gray (Break a Leg Wamer!) to sparkly grape (Who’s Spinning Tonight?) this collection of six enchanting colors is sure to bring out the prima ballerina in all of us.

Check out the collection on Sephora.com.