Sephora’s Black Friday 2018 Deals Will Include Mini Sets for Less than $15

The moment anyone with a ample hair, skin and makeup supply has been waiting for is finally here. OK, so the Sephora Black Friday sales 2018 have yet to be completely revealed. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until next week to see the whole beauty enchilada, but those with the Sephora app were just treated to a pretty awesome preview.

If you don’t count yourself amongst this illustrious group, we recommend two things: download the app as soon as possible and/or take notes if you must. The deets are going to make you wish next Friday arrived like, yesterday.

As promised in our timeline of the event in its entirety, anyone with the Sephora app gets to see a page chock-full-of discounted products before anyone else. Unsurprisingly, the reveal does not disappoint.

Included is a hodgepodge of mini beauty sets from some of the retailer’s most popular, top-selling brands, many of which are on the more expensive side. They’ll include faves like Kat Von D Beauty, Benefit Cosmetics, philosophy, tarte, First Aid Beauty, It Cosmetics, Clinique, Milk Makeup, Versace and so much more. So if you’re on a budget, this is definitely an opportunity you shouldn’t pass up. And while some of the sets will include a mix of cult favorites and newer products, the bundles themselves are brand spankin’ new.

For instance, shoppers can look forward to a mini duo of Peter Thomas Roth’s Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Cleanser and Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Moisturizer. There’s also a mini version of Pat McGrath’s MatteTrance ‘Elson’ Lipstick and a bundle that includes Too Faced’s cult favorite Better Than Sex Mascara and Primed & Peachy Matte Primer. The pragmatic-minded among us should check out the Jack Black The Balmshell Lip Balm set, which bundles three of the best-selling lip savers for a cool $15 (regularly $23). Hint: buy one for yourself and the guy in your life (from your dad to your work husband).

Limited-edition items that are especially giftable, like this Caudalie Face Cracker ($15, valued at 35), will likely be the first to sell out.

While the sets themselves are on another level, the price points are the best part. The mini sets retail for as low as $5 and don’t go above $15, though their actual values go far beyond these frugal numbers. For instance, a Play! by Sephora Skincare bundle will retail for $15 retail with a $92 value. There’s also a $15 “Drenched in Glow” Becca set that values for $50.

Beloved favorites are also being sold as standalone bargains: Bumble and bumble’s Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil UV Protective Primer is reduced from $28 to merely $15, and that’s the full-size version. Clinique’s Clarifiying Lotion 2, regularly $29.50, is also slashed down to $15.

The major takeaway here is that you are saving an insane amount of money, whether you’re checking people off your holiday wishlist or treating yourself. So what’s next on the Sephora timeline? If you’re a VIB or VIB Rouge member, it’s likely that you’ll get early access to the sale on Nov. 21. Otherwise, expect the Black Friday in-store sale to possible start on Thanksgiving, with West Coasters getting online access around 9 p.m. CST.

Prepare for the best kind of mayhem.