Sephora’s Iconic Black Friday Sale Is Back and the Under-$15 Deals Are Epic

We hope you saved some spending money after all the dozens of beauty sales popped up this season. Because some of Sephora’s Black Friday deals for 2019 have already been unveiled and they’re really good. When all is said and done, there will be something for everyone on your list starting at just $15 and going all the way up into the hundreds. What’s so great about these holiday gifts is the way brands create sets that make its products actually a bit more affordable than if you bought each item separately. You can try a new formula or shade you didn’t think you needed. Because of course, you can buy a gift (or two) for yourself, too.

If you’re looking for new drops, holiday gifts or beauty ornaments, Sephora typically has us covered within three different buckets: under $15, under $25 and under $50. There are also some luxe goods, too, if you’re ready to splurge. We recommend downloading the Sephora app to get started—especially since you’ll get a head start on deals. As expected, there are already some exclusive sets you can browse and make note of for your shopping list. When you consider how pricy some of these usually are, and how quickly they sell out, whatever you decide to get will literally feel like a steal.

I’m talking Pat McGrath lipstick and an entire Benefit Cosmetics mascara and brow set for a mere $15 and an entire makeup sponge collection for just $10. Here are a couple more app-exclusive makeup, skin and hair options you’ll want to bookmark for Turkey Day. These fan faves are guaranteed to go fast and you don’t want to miss out.

The brand’s cult-favorite, ultra-rich moisturizer is currently available in a 6 oz, limited-edition size that will go for less than half its normal price during the Black Friday blowout. If your skin tends to get super flaky and chaffed during the winter months, this is a game-changer.

This is the ultimate heat protectant suitable for all hair types. It’s heavy enough to tame flyaways and coat each strand in moisture, but light enough to keep it from feeling sticky and greasy. A standard size of this usually runs for $40, but come Black Friday, it’ll be $15.

If your skin is super sensitive or acne-prone and you have yet to be turned onto this best-seller, you are seriously missing out. The lightweight gel is enriched with the ultimate multitasking hydrator squalane, as well as the fatty acid-rich avocado and apricot kernel oils. However, don’t be fooled by the naturally-derived ingredient list; it still packs a heavy punch and demolishes your most stubborn makeup and grime. On Black Friday, you can test-drive it for a budget-saving $10.

You simply don’t pass up on Pat McGrath anything, especially her beautifully-pigmented lipsticks that feel like butter and actually stay put. On Turkey Day, Sephora is unleashing a mini version of the BlitzTrance Lipstick for $10 and honestly, I may grab at least three. Skin Flixx, a warm rose with just a hint of shimmer is a must-have for the winter season.

