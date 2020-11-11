When To Shop Sephora’s Black Friday Blowout Sale & Score The Best Deals

Scroll To See More Images

One of the biggest shopping days of the year can also be one of the most confusing. What used to be only one day is now more than a week and most sales have levels you need to be mindful of. That’s why it’s so important to know Sephora’s Black Friday hours for 2020. Whether you’re a Sephora Insider, VIB or a Rouge member especially matters because that determines when you get access to the makeup, skin and hair discounts everyone will be clamoring for.

Stores also expand their hours, giving you even more time to shop if you actually go in with a solid plan. (I think we can all agree that last-minute shopping is the absolute worst and time-consuming.) Here’s a quick recap of the dates to keep in mind, whether you’re already in the thick of this year’s events or want to take notes for 2021. Knowing when each part of Sephora’s holiday blowout actually begins means you can take full advantage and stack the most savings with plenty of time to spare.

Now, we don’t have confirmation yet on these dates and times but Sephora’s sale is usually the same every year. We’ll update this story when we learn more.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

November 26

Sephora stores open at 6 p.m. EST and close at 12 a.m. EST. Store hours can vary by location, so hit up your local Sephora store on the phone before you jump into the car.

For those lucky West Coasters, Sephora’s Black Friday online access begins at 9 p.m. PST. The rest of the country will have to stave off tryptophan comas and set an alarm, because that means deals go live later depending on your time zone (it’s midnight for the East Coast).

November 27

It’s here! On actual Black Friday, Sephora stores open at 6 a.m. and stay open until 9 p.m. or even later.

Black Friday at Sephora gets a bit crazy so wear comfortable shoes, bring a shopping tote bag and your face mask, of course. There are a bunch of gifts we’re dying to grab from brands including Fenty Beauty, First Aid Beauty and Too Faced. Shop the best new Sephora products, below.

Amika New York Minute Hair Blow Dryer Brush Set

Jump on the blow-dry brush train with this value set that includes the blow-dryer brush with Amika‘s bestselling styling products.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Insta Brow Set

Save $7 with this set that includes ABH’s best-selling Brow Definer and Clear Brow Gel.

Bite Beauty Mini Midnight Mood Power Move Crayon Trio

Get three Power Move lip crayons in Sazerac (a neutral pink-nude), Añejo (a medium pinkish brown) and Negroni (a candy apple).

Drunk Elephant Dewy: The Polypeptide Kit

Get mini versions of A-Passioni Retinol Cream, B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum, Protini Polypeptide Cream (full size!), Slaai Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser, Bamboo Booster and a compact mirror.

Ouai Get Your Ouai Set

Detox, hydrate and refresh your hair and scalp with this three-piece set.