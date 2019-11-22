How to Dominate Sephora’s Black Friday Blowout Sale and Save Major Coin

Scroll To See More Images

One of the biggest shopping days of the year can also be one of the most confusing. What used to be only one day is now more than a week and most sales have levels you need to be mindful of. That’s why it’s so important to know Sephora’s Black Friday hours for 2019. Whether you’re a Sephora Insider, VIB or a Rouge member especially matters because that determines when you get access to the makeup, skin and hair discounts everyone will be clamoring for.

Stores also expand their hours, giving you even more time to shop if you actually go in with a solid plan. (I think we can all agree that last-minute shopping is the absolute worst and time-consuming.) Here’s a quick recap of the dates to keep in mind, whether you’re already in the thick of this year’s events or want to take notes for 2020. Knowing when each part of Sephora’s holiday blowout actually begins means you can take full advantage and stack the most savings with plenty of time to spare.

November 1-11

This year, Sephora Beauty Insiders got to shop the holiday sale at the beginning of the month. Rouge members (those who spent $1,000 in the calendar year) got a head start with 20 percent off everything in the store—including those perfect gifts. Even cooler, they got to bring a friend to grab 20 percent off, as well. VIB members (those who spent $350 in the calendar year) scored 15 percent off starting November 7, and Insiders got 10 percent off. If you missed the deals, set your iCal reminder for next year.

November 21

Now we have early details about Sephora’s Black Friday sale thanks to the Sephora app. Like last year, there were already some exclusive sets you could browse so we’re happy to see it’s the same this time around. There are app-exclusive deals and crazy-amazing sales on skincare, makeup and more. We’re talking Pat McGrath lipstick and an entire Benefit Cosmetics mascara and brow set for only $15.

November 28

Online shopping usually starts on Thanksgiving when Sephora stores are closed but people want to get a head start on shopping for gifts. There’s no confirmation yet about this year’s dates and times but keep an eye on Sephora’s website and we’ll keep you updated.

November 29

Black Friday at Sephora gets a bit crazy so wear comfortable shoes, bring a shopping tote bag and a reusable water bottle. Store hours are usually extended, opening early and staying open late. There are a bunch of gifts we’re dying to grab from brands including Fenty Beauty, First Aid Beauty and Too Faced. Shop some of our favorites, below.

Hydrate your pout with Agave+ Nighttime Lip Therapy, Agave Lip Mask and Agave+ Daytime Lip Balm.

Get three mini bestselling black mascaras from Lancôme, Benefit Cosmetics and ILIA.

Moisturize and smooth skin with Ultra Repair Cream and Ultra Repair Lip Therapy.

This limited-edition, all-new, deep burgundy shade will look great on anyone in your life.

Grab a mini volumizing mascara wrapped in a cute holiday ornament.

This set includes mini versions of Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, The Dewy Skin Cream, The Silk Canvas and Violet-C Radiance Mask.

Brighten dull skin with mini versions of: Banana Bright Face Primer, Banana Bright Eye Crème, C-Rush Vitamin C Gel Moisturizer and Truth Serum.

This set includes eight brushes for a full-face glam.

Get the bestselling Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment and Luna Retinol Sleeping Night Oil for smoother skin.

This limited-edition set includes a full-size makeup primer, eye cream, and moisturizer, plus a travel-size mascara, micellar water, gel lotion and cleanser.

This lightweight vegan moisturizer both hydrates and balances skin and is great for oily, combination and dry skin types.

Slay your brows with a full-size They’re Real! mascara plus a full-size Gimme Brow+ in shades 3, 4, and 5.

Get that lit-from-within glow with mini versions of Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh, First Light Priming Filter and Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed in Champagne Pop.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.