Alert: Urban Decay & Fenty Beauty Are Half-Off Now At Sephora

Sephora is going all out this season. The retailer is making it easier than ever to shop and at some of the biggest discounts we’ve seen from the company. Sephora’s 2020 Black Friday deals were released early on its app and let us tell you, these can’t be missed. This is way more than the usual 20 or 25 percent discounts we see from Sephora. This is up to 50 percent off favorite brands’ products including Urban Decay, First Aid Beauty and Bumble and bumble.

Sephora not only gave us a sneak peek of Black Friday, but it also rolled out some products early and they’re already live and on sale. The official Black Friday deals include half-off Bumble and bumble shampoo and Fenty Beauty sets, as well as Clinique skin care and Urban Decay eyeshadow palettes. Plus, the first-ever Sephorathon is right around the corner. Whew! While you’re waiting, shop some of the current must-haves.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Huda Beauty Contour & Strobe Liquid Lip Set

This set has two gorgeous color options: one has Silverfox (a medium grey with a warm undertone) and Enchanting (a semi-sheer white with pink reflections) and the other includes Heartbreaker lip pencil and liquid lip, as well as Shameless lip strobe.

Indie Lee Rosehip Cleanser

Remove makeup and soothe irritated skin with this gentle, antioxidant-rich cleanser.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Two Enamored With You Mini Lip Gloss Set

Get the Enamored Gloss Lip Lacquer in nude Sugar Sugar and blush Pink Parade.

Milk Makeup Vegan Milk Moisturizer

This fragrance-free, lightweight moisturizer is great for both normal and dry skin.

Urban Decay On The Run Mini Eyeshadow Palette

With eight matte and metallic colors.