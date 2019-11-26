Sephora’s Cyber Week Sale Just Might be Better Than Black Friday

Sephora is pretty tight-lipped about its sales until they get leaked online or are shared with the brand’s forum. We’ve been trolling the community page for weeks now, trying to find details on the best Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales. Luckily, Sephora finally released the scoop on Black Friday deals for 2019, including what you can expect for Cyber Week. And it’s really, really good. In fact, you might just want to shop from your couch this year.

Although Sephora’s Black Friday events are always epic, with dozens of gift sets priced at less than $15, that’s not the only discount event from the retailer to look out for. Just like Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty, Sephora rolls out a week’s worth of deals with new discounts every day. These are major brands and best-selling items from Urban Decay, Make Up Forever, Tarte and more. If you’ve already grabbed all your holiday gifts this year, or at least you know what you’re getting everyone, use this sale to stock up on products you’ll use all year. It’s time to treat yourself.

See all the products on sale each day, below.

Monday, November 25

Bite Beauty Agave Lip Mask: $13 (was $26)

Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil Eye, Lip, & Brow Pencil: $9 (was $18)

Make Up For Ever Artist Rouge Lipstick: $11 (was $22)

Tuesday, November 26

Sephora Collection Metallic Pigment Palette: $14 (was $28)

Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara: $12.50 (was $25)

Wednesday, November 27

Urban Decay Naked3 Palette: $27 (was $54)

Urban Decay Perversion Mascara: $10 (was $24)

Thursday, November 28

Too Faced Natural Lust Palette: $29.50 (was $59)

Friday, November 29

Urban Decay Naked2 Palette: $27 (was $54)

Sephora Collection Pro Demi Fan Brush #72: $15 (was $30)

Sephora Collection Pro Featherweight Fan Brush #92: $18 (was $36)

Sephora Collection Pro Fan Brush #65: $14 (was $28)

Sephora Collection Pro Featherweight Blending Brush #93: $15 (was $30)

Saturday, November 30

Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer: $15 (was $30)

Clinique Take the Day Off Cleansing Balm: $15 (was $30

Sunday, December 1

Philosophy Purity Made Simple Cleanser: $15 (was $35)

Peter Thomas Roth Firmx Peeling Gel: $24 (was $48)

Monday, December 2

Tarte Tartelette Amazonian Clay Matte Eyeshadow Palette: $19.50 (was $39)

Tarte Tartelette in Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette: $19.50 (was $39)

Tarte Tartelette Toasted Eyeshadow Palette: $19.50 (was $39)

Clarisonic Replacement Facial Brush Head: $15 (was $29)

