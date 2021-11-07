6 Plastic-Surgeon Approved Anti-Aging Products From Sephora’s Holiday Sale

Scroll To See More Images

It’s no secret that Black Friday sales have been going on, well, since October, and one of the best just began. Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event is here, and it’s better than we could’ve ever expected. Here’s the deal: From now until Nov. 15, you can shop up to 30% off top-rated skincare, beauty, and hair products. It’s all based on your shopper status at the store—if you’re a Rogue member, you get 20% off, a VIB, you get 15% off, and an Insider gets 10% off. (You can sign up to become any of these at the site). In addition, some Sephora-brans products are discounted, as well.

All discounts will be applied automatically at checkout, but the time you can start receiving them differs. If you’re a Rogue member, the sale starts Nov. 5, for VIBs, it begins Nov. 9, and Insiders it starts 11/11. No matter, the price drops run through Nov. 15, so you can take advantage of the savings until then.

As shopping experts ourselves, we know that sometimes with these big sales, it’s best to tap into the brilliant minds of authorities in different fields. So, since we’ve been obsessing with anti-aging products and skin-plumping surgery alternatives lately, we outsourced a double board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Smita Ramanadham, and asked her what she would buy in this sale.

The scoop she gave us includes everything from wrinkle-erasing serum that works so well, your friends might ask if you got Botox after using it, to plumping lip gloss that rivals filler products. Not including the discounts you’ll get, the prices of these items range from $21 to $129, and include everything from high-end to drugstore product favorites.

Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Cream Gloss

“With over 3k reviews, this is a fan favorite lip plumper that plumps and moisturizes the lips with powerful ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamins A and E,” she says. Might we add that the 10 shades it comes in are *chef’s kiss.*

IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Hydrating Moisturizer

“This cream is your all-in-one cream,” says Dr. Ramanadham. “It hydrates, improves fine lines, and discoloration. This cream contains collagen, ceramides, peptides, and hyaluronic acid which makes it great not only for anti-aging but overall skin health.”

Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer

“This moisturizer contains retinol, which improves collagen in our skin, minimizing fine lines, texture, and pores,” Dr. Ramanadham says. “The unique combination with vitamin C improves brightness and helps to combat free radicals produced by UV exposure.”

Perricone MD High Potency Growth Factor Firming & Lifting Serum

“This serum lifts and improves skin plumpness and firmness. It contains growth factors, retinol, and ingredients to support the skin barrier,” she says. If only every other skincare product on the market included this array of powerhouse ingredients.

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Lines

“This serum is packed with ingredients that minimize fine lines and wrinkles and plump the skin, while supporting overall skin health and elasticity,” she says. “The unique combination of hyaluronic acid, peptides, and collagen make this a favorite.”

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

“This broad-spectrum sunscreen has an SPF of 40 and does not leave a residue or scent,” sats Dr. Ramanadham. “This is a great daily sunscreen to use to protect your skin from UV damage and protect against skin cancer.”