Sephora’s New Birthday Gifts Are So Good, There Are Already Viral TikToks About Them

One of the most fun parts about your birthday is running around to all the retailers to get your free gift, whether it’s a makeup set or a cup of coffee. It’s like little presents for you throughout the day. Sephora’s Birthday gifts are a favorite and they keep getting better and better every year. In fact, 2023’s gifts were just announced and TikTokers are already excited about the options, which feel more luxe this time around.

Birthday gifts are available to all three tiers of Beauty Insider members (Insider, VIB and Rouge) during their birthday month, in-store and online. Throughout the year, Sephora will also offer four rotating gift selections exclusively available online for VIB and Rouge clients. The first is Farmacy Clean Skincare Birthday Gift Set with travel sizes of Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm, Honey Halo Ultra-Hydrating Ceramide Moisturizer and Honey Potion Plus Ceramide Hydration Mask.

Those shopping at Sephora at Kohl’s and Kohls.com can pick up the Maison Margiela fragrance set, which includes travel sizes of Beach Walk, By the Fireplace and Jazz Club. There’s even the option to skip your birthday gift altogether and get 250 Beauty Insider points instead.

“Our Beauty Insider birthday gifts have always been a long-awaited treat for Sephora’s clients, as they look forward to celebrating a small slice of their birthday months with us,” said Emeline Berlind, Vice President, General Manager of Loyalty at Sephora, in a statement. “We’re especially excited to unveil this year’s assortment of gift offerings and provide even more options to choose from. For the first time ever, we will offer a fragrance core gift, available for all Beauty Insider members to redeem online and in-store/ We strive to ensure that our clients continue to feel energized about our ever-expanding birthday gift offerings!”

See the exciting core new options, below.

Dior Fragrance Birthday Gift Set

With travel sizes of Miss Dior EDP and Sauvage EDP.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Clean + Planet Positive Skincare Birthday Gift Set

With mini sizes of Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops and Watermelon Glow Pore Tight Toner.

ILIA Makeup Birthday Gift Set

With travel sizes of Limitless Lash Mascara in shade After Midnight and Multi-Stick in shade At Last.

OUAI “The OUAI of Life” Birthday Gift Set

With travel sizes of Detox Shampoo, Leave In Travel Conditioner, St. Barts Body Cleanser and Melrose Place EDP.