Sephora’s New Birthday Gifts for 2022 Are Seriously So Good

We’re saying goodbye to 2021 in more ways than one so any exciting 2022 news, no matter how small, is seriously welcome. Yes, this includes beauty news, especially when it means free products. It’s always fun to pop into Sephora to grab your birthday gift and now, we have the details on Sephora’s birthday gifts for 2022 — and they’re good no matter what tier you fall into. Insiders, VIB and Rouge all have a choice of birthday gifts including the current online rotating gift. That gives you more options to find the travel-size product you want to try from the makeup, skincare and haircare categories. We love to see it.

“At Sephora, we always strive to provide special moments for our clients, and our Beauty Insider birthday gifts have become one of the most coveted offerings of our program, as our clients look to celebrate their birthday month,” said Emmy Berlind, Vice President, General Manager of Loyalty at Sephora, in a statement. “This year’s assortment is especially exciting, as we have some sought-after, exclusive-to-Sephora products, and even more surprises with the choice of four rotating gifts coming throughout the year, and we can’t wait for our clients to enjoy.”

The 2022 birthday gift offerings will also be available at Sephora at Kohl’s and Kohls.com. Kohl’s shoppers will have access to the core Beauty Insider gift options from Tatcha and amika, as well as an exclusive Sephora at Kohls gift set from Nars. Curious about the exact gift offerings? We’ve got you! Peep them all below and shop the full-size favorite for a last-minute gift idea.

Laura Mercier

Grab mini versions of the cult-fave Translucent Loose Setting Powder and Caviar Stick Eyeshadow in Strapless (a Sephora-exclusive shade).

Amika

Here’s your chance to try the talc-free Perk Up Dry Shampoo and hydrating Soulfood Nourishing Mask, as well as a sample of the Flash Instant Shine Mask.

Tatcha

This hydrating trio includes minis of The Rice Wash Skin-Softening Cleanser and The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer, as well as a sample of The Liquid Silk Canvas primer.

Nars

The glowy Laguna Bronzer and hydrating Laguna Lip Balm set are only available at Sephora at Kohl’s and Kohls.com.

Olaplex

This first of four rotating Sephora.com items is this Olaplex set including No.3 Hair Perfector and No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask.