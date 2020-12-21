StyleCaster
Share

Sephora Just Upped Its Birthday Gift Offerings for *All* Tiers

What's hot
StyleCaster

Sephora Just Upped Its Birthday Gift Offerings for *All* Tiers

Elizabeth Denton
by
Sephora Just Upped Its Birthday Gift Offerings for *All* Tiers
Photo: Sephora/Adobe. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER

We’re ready to say goodbye to 2020 in more ways than one so any exciting 2021 news, no matter how small, is extremely welcome. Yes, this includes beauty news, especially when it means free products. It’s always fun to pop into Sephora to grab your birthday gift and now, we have the details on Sephora’s birthday gifts for 2021—and they’re good no matter what tier you fall into.

Normally, Insiders have a choice of three birthday gifts, while VIB and Rouge have a choice of four, including the online rotating gift. For 2021, all Insider, VIB and Rouge members will have access to the rotating gift. That gives you more options to find the travel-size product you want to try from the makeup, skincare and haircare categories. We love to see it.

Curious about the exact gift offerings? We’ve got you! Peep them all below and shop the full-size favorite for a last-minute gift idea.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Sephora. birthday gift

Sephora.

Kérastase

The first rotating gift of 2021 is this Kérastase set including the Nutritive Shampoo and Conditioner. Each leaves hair silky-soft and protects it from dryness.

Nutritive Shampoo $31
buy it
Nutritive Conditioner $34
buy it
Sephora. birthday gift

Sephora.

Moroccanoil

This set will give your hair all the moisture with the Hydrating Styling Cream to condition, Moroccanoil Treatment for less frizz and Night Body Serum to soothe skin.

Hydrating Styling Cream $34
buy it
Moroccanoil Treatment $34
buy it

Don’t forget, Moroccanoil has body products, too!

Night Body Serum $62
buy it
Sephora. birthday gift

Sephora.

Laneige

Grab this gift for the cult-favorite Water Bank Moisture Cream to strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier, Water Sleeping Mask for extra hydration and Lip Sleeping Mask for a softer pout.

Water Bank Moisture Cream $38
buy it
Water Sleeping Mask $25
buy it

Lip products make great gifts!

Lip Sleeping Mask $22
buy it
sephora birthday gift

Sephora.

Nars

This luxe gift includes two favorites: Mini Laguna Bronzer and Mini Laguna Lip Balm for glowy skin and hydrated lips.

Bronzer Powder $38
buy it
Afterglow Lip Balm - Laguna Collection $28
buy it

STYLECASTER | Ashley Benson Interview

Tags:
share