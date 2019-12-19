Sephora’s Birthday Gifts Just Got Even Better for 2020

No matter how many beauty products we have and how many products we don’t need, there’s nothing like a freebie from Sephora—even a mini one. If you’re anything like me, you have an entire bag of mini products to use for travel. And now those trial-size products are about to get even better. Sephora’s birthday gifts for 2020 were just released and they’re even better than last year. The brand is adding body and hair care to the mix so you’ll be able to play around and test a product you might not have used before.

If you’re not a Sephora obsessive and don’t know the deal, the retailer gives out a totally free gift during your birthday month regardless of what you buy or don’t buy. You just have to be a Beauty Insider member (or Rouge or VIB, of course). “Sephora’s birthday gifts are something our clients look forward to every year. They are a great way to explore new products, many of which are exclusive to us,” said Allegra Stanley, Vice President, General Manager of Loyalty for Sephora in a statement. “As our clients continue to show interest in different categories like clean beauty and hair care, we’re thrilled to be able to deliver differentiated options through our birthday gift offerings, providing clients more choice than ever before.”

Among the offerings are the cult-favorite Sol de Janerio Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and Coco Cabana Cream, both deeply hydrating with cupuaçu butter.

There’s also a great Milk Makeup trial set with Kush High Volume Mascara, Lip + Cheek Tint in Werk and Hydro Grip Primer.

Fragrance lovers will go crazy for this delicious-smelling Jo Malone option.

And you’ll be able to try the best-selling Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal & Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo and Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask. I use the mask as a weekly treatment and it’s really helping my dry, brittle hair. And you don’t need a lot so this will last you at least a few treatments.

The worst part about falling in love with a mini product is having to buy the full-sized one once you’re finished. But with these offerings, it might just be worth it.