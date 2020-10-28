No Trick: The Sephora VIB Sale Is Your Halloween Treat

It’s that time of year! No, it’s not Christmas or Hanukkah yet. It’s the Sephora Beauty Insider sale for 2020 and it’s right around the corner. Although it’s coming the day before Halloween, it’s the perfect time to pick up gifts for your friends and fam—and yourself, of course—at a discount. Have your eye on a big-ticket item? Mark your calendar so it doesn’t sell out.

If you’re not familiar with Sephora VIB sales or if you need a refresher, let me break it down for you. This year, you’ll probably see Sephora call it the Holiday Savings Event. Either way, it’s the same sale. The Beauty Insider program is free to join and your tier (and rewards) is according to how much you spend. The more you spend, the better the discounts and the earlier you’ll be able to shop this and other sales. There are usually a few exclusions, such as a cap on buying more than one popular product. All the holiday kits are included in the sale.

First, find out what tier you fall in. Insider is free to sign up regardless of how much you spend. VIB is for those who spend $350 or more per calendar year and VIB Rouge is for those who spend $1,000 in the year. This year, Rouge members can shop starting Friday, October 30 through Monday, November 9 with 20 percent off everything. You can show your email at checkout or use code HOLIDAYFUN online. VIB members get 15 percent off from November 3-9 and Insiders get 10 percent off from November 5-9.

Overwhelmed with what to shop? We’ll get you started with some of our favorites, below. Check back here and scoop them up before they sell out.

Shani Darden Skin Care Retinol Reform

With 2.2 percent encapsulated retinol, lactic acid and apple extract, this celeb-favorite serum helps minimize the appearance of dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles and acne.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-conic Multi-Finish Eye Palette in Cherrific – Very Merry Cherry Edition

Your holiday glam is set with his adorable 7-shade palette featuring ultra-creamy, cherry-inspired hues.

Saint Jane Beauty Bright Repair CBD Eye Cream with 10% Vitamin C

Yes, you need eye cream! This brightening formula is made with vitamin C, collagen and CBD.

Lord Jones High CBD Formula Bath Salts

Speaking of CBD, these detoxifying bath salts have broad-spectrum CBD, bath petals and essentials oils to soothe and cleanse the skin.

Dyson Airwrap Styler

If you’ve been saving up for the iconic Airwrap, now’s the time to get it at a discount.

Glow Recipe My Watermelon Glow Vanity Set

There are hundreds of holiday sets to choose from, including this one with all of Glow Recipe‘s skin care favorites.

Kate Somerville Breakout Fighters

And this maskne-ready kit with this 4-piece breakout-fighting set.

Sunday Riley Pink Drink Firming Resurfacing Essence

Brand-new goodies are included in the sale. We love this firming and resurfacing mist with peptides and green tea.

Sephora Favorites Makeup Must Haves

These Sephora Favorites sets are always good. This one includes full-size versions of best-sellers such as Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir and NARS Orgasm Blush.