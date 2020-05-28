Sephora Just Upgraded Its Loyalty Program and It’s About Time

It seems like Sephora’s loyalty program has been the same for a while. We know when the big sales are, how to get birthday goodies and when to grab free samples. Well, this year has officially brought something good—finally. (Right?) Sephora’s Beauty Insider loyalty program has been updated for 2020 and it’s a major upgrade. The retailer just announced new and improved perks you’ll want to know about.

For the first time ever, you can get Beauty Insider Cash when you spend money at Sephora. As a reminder, Insider is free to sign up regardless of how much you spend. VIB is for those who spend $350 or more per calendar year and VIB Rouge is for those who spend $1,000 in the year. Regardless of tier, if you reach 500 points, you’ll get $10 off instantly online and in-store. In addition, you’ll be able to earn points faster and exchange points for discounts during new members-only events. Those points can boost you up to VIB or even Rouge.

Although Sephora stores are starting to reopen with safety protocols, you might still want to shop from the comfort of your home. We feel you. Now, Rouge members always get free shipping, VIB gets free shipping with purchases of $35 and Beauty Insiders get the perk if they spend $50. You have to head into the store for your birthday gift though. But there are even more options to choose from. Sephora added haircare and body options, including products from Milk Makeup, Briogeo and Sol De Janeiro.

In addition to fresh deals, there are also fun new experiences for Insiders. When it’s safe to meet in groups, Sephora will have exclusive events with guests such as brand founders and skincare experts. Rouge members get the most perks but other tiers are included, as well. Rouge members also get first access to new launches starting in the fall.

If you’re someone who really wracks up the points, you’ll have even more ways to use them. What Sephora is calling a Rewards Bazaar is an online platform where members can exchange points for products and experiences. New rewards drop every Tuesday and Thursday at 9am PST. You’ll also have access to new Point Sample Sets which will also be refreshed weekly. Choose from 100, 250, 500 and 750 sets which include goodies from brands such as Drunk Elephant and La Mer.

Prefer to use your points to give back? Starting in June, Sephora is making it super easy to support an important organization. You can redeem points for a Charity Reward and Sephora will donate the corresponding amount to a rotation of charities. June will be the National Black Justice Coalition and July is Project Glimmer.

These and even more newness go into effect May 29. Happy shopping!