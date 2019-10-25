Everything We Know About the Sephora Holiday VIB Sale—So Far

The only thing better than holiday gifts are holiday gifts on sale. Sephora Beauty Insider Holiday Sale 2019 is already around the corner, with deals on all things hair, skin and makeup. Whether you’re a VIB Rouge member or an Insider, there are deals to be had. It just depends on when you’ll be able to shop since only certain tiers can shop on certain days. But don’t worry—there are enough new launches, old favorites and 2019 holiday sets to go around.

If you’re not familiar with Sephora VIB sales or if you are and need a refresher, listen up. The Beauty Insider program is free to join, but your tier and rewards are according to how much you spend. As expected, the more you spend, the better the discounts and the earlier you’ll be able to shop. There are usually very few exclusions and most holiday-ready kits are included sale. The only issue you might fall into is buying more than a few of the same item. Often popular products have a cap.

How do you know what tier you fall in? Well, Insider is free to sign up regardless of how much you spend. VIB is for those who spend $350 or more per calendar year and VIB Rouge is for those who spend $1,000 in the year. This year, Rouge members can shop starting Friday, November 1 through Sunday, November 11 with 20 percent off everything. You can show your email at checkout or use code HOLIDAYSAVE online. Even cooler, you can bring a friend with you on November 1 and they get the 20 percent off, as well. (Just make sure they’re a Beauty Insider.)

VIB members get 15 percent off Thursday, November 7 through Monday, November 11 and Insiders get 10 percent off on the same dates. Head to Sephora’s website to get all the information. Happy shopping!

