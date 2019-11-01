Sephora’s Beauty Insider Holiday Sale Starts Today—Don’t Miss These Deals

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to our precious beauty routines, no one does a sale quite like Sephora. Come November, we’re paying extra close attention to the products worth our hard-earned money because the annual Beauty Insider Holiday Sale never disappoints. And those of us who aren’t Rouge members definitely need to know about the Sephora Beauty Insider Holiday Sale 2019 end date because some of the most popular products sell out fast. As usual, Rouge members shop early but there’s still more than enough time for the rest of us to grab what’s on our list and maybe even some holiday presents, too.

Truth be told, there’s almost always a sale happening in stores or on the website, especially if you have the Sephora app. On any given day, you could be surprised with a palette for half-off or limited-edition set exclusive to app users. There’s also the small chance that you get to preview a new drop before everyone else too. But when it comes to the holiday season, Sephora truly ups the ante with markdowns; so much so, that if you shop smart and fast, it’s totally possible to stock your stash through 2020.

We told you about the Beauty Insider Holiday Sale last week but if you need a refresher, here’s the deal. Insider is free to join regardless of how much you shop. VIB status is for those who spend $350 or more per calendar year and VIB Rouge is for those who spend $1,000 in the year. VIB members get 15 percent off everything in the store now (November 1) through November 11, and Insiders get 10 percent off from November 7-11. Long story short: sign up for the Beauty Insider program now so you don’t miss out.

If you’re overwhelmed by the choices—it is Sephora after all—check out some of our favorites, below.

Biossance Limited Edition Value Size 100% Sugarcare Squalane

This vegan and cruelty-free squalane is made from renewable sugarcane (not shark liver—gross). Use it to hydrate your face, body and hair.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Melt-Proof Brow Kit

The queen of eyebrows knows what you need to fake flawless brows: pomade, eyebrow gel and a dual-sided brush. It’s available in five natural shades.

Slip Pure Silk Skinnie Scrunchie Bauble

Sleeping in a silk scrunchie can help you wake up with less bedhead. Get four Pure Silk Skinnie Scrunchies in this cute ornament.

Sephora Collection Rose Gold Romance Brow & Lash Set

A Tweezerman Slant Tweezer and ProCurl Lash Curler are two tools you’ll use every day.

Too Faced Gingerbread Sugar Kissable Body Shimmer

This body shimmer both tastes and smells like gingerbread cookies.

Charlotte Tilbury Starry Eyes to Hypnotize Eyeshadow Palette

This limited-edition, 12-pan eyeshadow palette features four shadow trios to help you create dozens of eye looks.

Pat McGrath Labs Blitz Astral Quad Eyeshadow Palette

These four gorgeous holiday-ready eyeshadow shades will have your family and friends asking how you got so great at makeup.

Marc Jacobs Beauty All Eyes on You 3-Piece Eye Bestsellers Set

Now’s your chance to try three ultra-popular Marc Jacobs Beauty products in cute minis: Highliner Gel Eye Crayon, Velvet Noir Mascara and Fineliner Ultra-Skinny Gel Eye Crayon.

Fresh Sugar Lip Legends Gift Set

Hydrate your lips with Sugar Lip Treatment Advanced Therapy Translucent, as well as Sugar Tinted Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15 in Honey, Rosé, Petal, Berry and Orchid.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Edition with Red Case

This chic limited-edition version of the iconic Dyson hair dryer comes in a red giftable case.

