Everything You Need to Know About Sephora’s 2018 Beauty Insider Holiday Sale

What’s better than free candy on Halloween? Our opinion may be unpopular, but we’d say a full rundown of Sephora’s Beauty Insider Holiday 2018 Sale suffices. The mecca of all things hair, skin and makeup has already launched most of its holiday offerings, but the fun has quite literally just begun. Here’s what you need to know about the annual sale, whether you’re a VIB Rouge member or still working your way up the Insider ranks.

For starters, the sale dates are different according to your status. The entire Beauty Insider program, which is free to join, is tiered so your rewards are according to how much you spend. The more you spend, the better the discounts–make sense?

Once you spend over $350 in a year, you gain “VIB” status, and for purchases that total over $1000, you get to be a VIB Rouge, the highest rank of them all.

As revealed in a post from the popular Instagram account TrendMood1, those with a VIB Rouge stamp will have exclusive sale access (20 percent off purchases online and in-store) November 2-5 with the code ROUGEBONUS.

Next up are VIB members, who will have also have 20 percent off their purchases online and in-store the weekend of November 9-12 with the code VIBBONUS. And finally, basic level Insiders will get 15 percent off their purchases the weekend of November 16-19 with the code BIBONUS.

The best part of this entire extravaganza is that there’s still time to dissect Sephora’s website and start bookmarking what products you plan on purchasing…as long as they don’t sell out first. Good luck!