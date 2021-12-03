Sephora Just Surprised Everyone with a Huge ‘Beauty for All’ Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Sephora’s VIB sales are known for offering discounts depending on your Beauty Insider tier. Shoppers stock up on hair, skin and makeup products up to 30 percent off. It’s a great sale but not everyone gets the same discounts. Well, Sephora just surprised everyone with its brand-new Beauty for All event where everyone the same discount. Yes, regardless of your Beauty Insider status.

Now through December 12, all Rouge, VIB and Insider members get 20 percent off their purchase (a one-time use), and access to the event in-store and/or online using code GIFTEASY. Sephora Collection is 30 percent off, with unlimited use for the duration of the promotion in-store and online with no promo code needed. Sephora’s Beauty Insider program is free to join so be sure to sign up before you start shopping.

Now’s the time to save big on a higher-end item, such as one from Dyson, or stock up on your everyday skincare. And since the holidays are pretty much already here, be sure to grab some of Sephora’s giftable sets, which already have an incredible value. Not sure where to start? Shop some of our favorites, below.

Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes – Set of 8 Face and Body Masks – $7.5 Off

Treat yourself to eight face and body masks for all skin types in a cute carrying case.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush – $4 Off

Find out what all the fuss is about with this TikTok-viral purple blush that literally looks good on everyone.

Dyson Airwrap Styler – $109.80 Off

Get a whopping $100 savings on the cult-favorite Dyson Airwrap — while it’s still in stock, that is.

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener – $99.80 Off

Or try Dyson’s cordless flat iron with rotating place for less heat damage.

Gucci Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Voile + Balm Holiday Lip Gift Set – $18 Off

Gift your BFF this chic holiday gift set that contains three full-size lipsticks in three different shades.