Soon, All Sephora’s False Eyelashes Will Be Cruelty-Free

Those who wear false lashes on the regular know they’re not all cruelty-free. Sometimes it’s even hard to identify which are synthetic and which are made from mink fur. Well, that’s about to get easier. Sephora will ban mink fur eyelashes going forward, only selling faux-fur lashes once its mink ones are all sold out. This comes after a PETA campaign showed the poor treatment of caged animals in fur farms.

“Following a PETA campaign and emails from more than 280,000 concerned shoppers, Sephora has confirmed that it has banned mink-fur eyelashes and will purchase only synthetic or faux-fur lashes going forward,” a statement from PETA reads. “Mink fur typically comes from fur farms, where stressed minks frantically pace and circle endlessly inside cramped wire cages and many languish from infections or broken or malformed limbs.”

Per the Independent, a rep from Sephora confirmed the news. “At Sephora, we have always been committed to upholding the highest standards of beauty, and we take our responsibility to communicate transparently and honestly with our clients about the products we carry seriously,” the statement reads. “As we shared with PETA, earlier this year we had already decided to begin phasing mink products out of our assortment in 2020. We have only ever offered products our clients can trust and we stand by the people and partners who have made the Sephora experience what it is today.”

Luckily, some of the best lashes out there are made with faux fur. Tarte, Urban Decay and Anastasia Beverly Hills all sell vegan and cruelty-free lashes that look just as great as mink ones. And they don’t hurt any animals in the process. Yes, we just gave you another reason for a Sephora run.

