Sephora’s 7-Day ‘Weekly Wow’ Sale Just Started and the Deals are Amazing

We’re never not excited about a Sephora sale, and the latest is one that we recommend everyone take advantage of. The beauty giant’s Weekly Wow events are always on our radar, thanks to markdowns on products that we typically have to budget or save up for.

This time around, there’s a slew of buzzy brands (Make Up For Ever, Peter Thomas Roth, Becca) marked down up to 50%, along with some free sample add-ons (with a purchase of at least $25) that you should be keeping your eye. The sale is on as long as supplies last, so in an effort to save you some browsing time, ahead are three products that we say are worth your pretty pennies:

Peter Thomas Roth’s Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel is made with glycolic acid for sloughing away dead skin cells, salicylic acid for controlling oil and fruit extracts for brightening.

$25 (orig. $38) at Sephora

The Make Up For Ever Star Lit Liquid is a lightweight, multi-use formula that can be applied to the eyelids or cheekbones for a reflective highlight. It’s available in five different shades and is water-based so you can have buildable application.

$12 (orig. $24) at Sephora

The T3 Featherweight Compact Folding Dryer that packs the power of a full-size dryer, but is small enough to fit in your purse or suitcase. A must-have for traveling!

$99 (orig. $150) at Sephora