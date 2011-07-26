How To Care For Sensitive Skin

Sensitive skin can get irritated by the littlest things, be it the foods you eat or the products you apply to it. Because of this, you need to take extra-special care of your complexion. Here, my top Do’s and Don’ts for those with sensitive skin.

The Do’s:

Do keep skin clear by drinking water with lemon. It has amazing health and beauty benefits: Detoxifies, aids digestion, beautifies skin from within, purifies the blood and relieves bloating.

Do protect sensitive skin. Sunscreen is always important, regardless of your skin type. Use a non-comedogenic SPF paraben- and fragrance-free. Keep in mind that the higher the SPF, the more irritating it can be, so stick to an SPF 30, which blocks 97% of UV rays.

Do choose the right products. Fragrance is one of the most irritating factors in skin care. Choose products that not only have powerful antioxidants, but also anti-inflammatory ingredients like white tea, marine plants, calendula, and oats.

Do make your diet a priority by spicing it up! Increase your intake of anti-inflammatory spices: Tumeric, ginger, cinnamon and black pepper. Ingesting these spices greatly reduces inflammation on skin and prevents fine lines and wrinkles.

Do use at home remedies to exfoliate sensitive skin. Mix ½ cup of sugar with olive oil to exfoliate and bind moisture to skin. Rinse, then apply fresh squeezed lemon juice (contains AHA’s that naturally and gently exfoliate) with a cotton pad. Leave on for 5-7 minutes, then rinse and moisturize.

The Don’ts:

Don’t over-exfoliate skin. Once every 8-14 days is sufficient. Avoid harsh exfoliants such as nuts, shells and crystals in favor of chemical exfoliators like AHA’s.

Don’t strip sensitive skin of natural oils by using harsh cleansers filled with soap, sulfates and fragrances.

Don’t use hot water to cleanse skin.

Don’t use petroleum-based products–they create a barrier on your skin, and do nothing to nourish, heal or hydrate skin.

Don’t overload on products! Keep your skin care regimen simple in both process and ingredients. You shouldn’t be using more than three products total on your skin at any given time.

GUEST EDITOR: Jennifer Yen

Jennifer Yen is a former television actress who created her own skin care line. After years of subjecting her delicate skin to harsh lights and heavy makeup, Jennifer developed Purlisse, a skin care line that draws from her Chines heritage and is specifically formulated for sensitive skin. The line uses extracts of white tea and blue lotus to soothe sensitivity and deliver healthy, radiant skin. As a guest editor for Daily Makeover, Jennifer will share her skin care secrets and help users learn how to deal with sensitive, easily-irritated skin by using gentle, all-natural remedies.