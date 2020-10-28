StyleCaster
'Selling Sunset"s Christine Quinn Is Accused of Lying About Her Wedding Day Makeup

'Selling Sunset"s Christine Quinn Is Accused of Lying About Her Wedding Day Makeup

Elizabeth Denton

Elizabeth Denton
‘Selling Sunset”s Christine Quinn Is Accused of Lying About Her Wedding Day Makeup
Photo: Mega Agency.

If you finished the entire three seasons of Netflix’s smash hit Selling Sunset (if not, what are you waiting for?), you saw Christine Quinn get married in a lavish winter wonderland-themed wedding. She looked beautiful, right down to her makeup. Now, almost a year later, Quinn is being accused of lying about doing her own makeup on her big day. It is dramatic and this drama is holding us over until Selling Sunset Season 4. Allow us to explain. It’s a little complicated but stay with us here.

In an interview with the Toronto Star, Quinn spoke about plastic surgery, designer labels and makeup. She revealed that she does her own glam, and did so for her wedding. Or at least that’s what the article did say. Yesterday, the article read, “Quinn, who describes herself as ‘really, really artistic,’ does her own makeup. She even did it for her wedding.”

Since then, the article has been changed. It now reads: “Quinn, who describes herself as ‘really, really artistic,’ does her own makeup, including when she’s filming the show.” Why the change? Well, Quinn’s makeup artist is NOT happy and has since gone viral. Los Angeles-based MUA Katrina Guevara called out the Selling Sunset star, saying that she is responsible for Quinn’s makeup on her wedding day. Plus, she claims the Toronto Star used her photo without her permission.

“The makeup industry is competitive enough and for Christine Quinn @thechristinequinn to blatantly lie and say she did her own makeup on her wedding day is truly distasteful and disrespectful!” she wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

As a freelance makeup artist, I have worked and studied hard while putting my passion for beauty into my career to get to where I am today. That sense of pride and accomplishment has been earned; I made that all happen ON MY OWN. Building your portfolio and reputation takes time and effort! The makeup industry is competitive enough and for Christine Quinn @thechristinequinn to blatantly lie and say she did her own makeup on her wedding day is truly distasteful and disrespectful! Why 👏🏽 are 👏🏽you👏🏽 lying??? What made you think this is okay??!?!?!? ⁣ Are you OKAY or NAAHHH? ⁣ For this magazine @thetorontostar to published this article using my picture that I took and the look that I created without giving me credit for my intellectual property is also wrong! My art will not be disrespected. Thank you and please SHARE!!!! 💄💋⁣ ⁣ ⁣ Thanks to my team for bringing this matter to my attention!!! ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ #GiveCreditWhereCreditIsDue⁣ #RespectYourGlamSquad ⁣ #hollywoodglam #sellingsunset #netflix #photography #makeupofinstagram #makeuplover #makeupmafia #trendy #mua ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ #makeupbyme #katguevaramakeup #beautybykatguevara #beverlyhillsmakeupartist #beverlyhills #90210 #makeup #beautymakeup #hollywood #press #celebritymakeupartist #celebs⁣

A post shared by Katrina Guevara (@katguevaramua) on

“Building your portfolio and reputation takes time and effort!” writes Guevara. For a big star to not give credit where credit is due is really upsetting for the freelance artist. She also posted the changes in the article, though it still doesn’t credit her as Quinn’s makeup artist.

View this post on Instagram

Dear Christine Quinn, You’re not going to get away with this one, hunty! The artist community is thick and coming after you! What you did was totally disrespectful towards me and my fellow artists. It’s very shady of you to delete comments and blocked people on your page asking to give me my credentials of my work that you claimed! Even your fans reached out to me! 😂 I had to stand up for myself and put you on blast like this because I know you will do this again to the next MUA! For you and the magazine @thetorontostar to change the original article posted on Sept 15, 2020 and changed it today with STILL no credit for doing your makeup on your wedding and the whole season 2 tells the world that you are a FRAUD! Not only I did your makeup glam, I also connected you to a PR friend of mine and a hairstylist! How dare you! To my fellow glam squad people, DO NOT let ANYONE disrespect you and your worth! Always stand up for yourself and be proud of your hard earned work! Fight for what’s right! Love you all! ❤️💄💋 ⁣SWIPE 👉🏽 #GiveCreditWhereCreditIsDue⁣ #RespectYourGlamSquad ⁣ #hollywoodglam #sellingsunset #netflix #photography #makeupofinstagram #makeuplover #makeupmafia #trendy #mua ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ #makeupbyme #katguevaramakeup #beautybykatguevara #beverlyhillsmakeupartist #beverlyhills #90210 #makeup #beautymakeup #hollywood #press #celebritymakeupartist #celebs⁣

A post shared by Katrina Guevara (@katguevaramua) on

So what exactly happened here? Well, there are a few possibilities. Let’s take Guevara’s word for it that she did do Quinn’s wedding makeup. It’s a strange thing for Quinn to lie about because using a makeup artist is nothing to be ashamed of. Everyone does it—especially in Hollywood. It’s also possible the Toronto Star got it wrong and misquoted her. But as of today (Wednesday, October 28), Quinn hasn’t set the record straight.

We have a feeling this isn’t the end of this Selling Sunset drama.

