Selfless by Hyram Is at Target & The TikTok-Viral Skincare Brand Starts at Just $13

If you learned everything you know about skincare from TikTok, chances are, you learned them from Hyram Yarbo. The skincare guru quickly connected with Gen-Z, due to the simple and and clear-cut way he breaks down ingredients vs. skin concerns. And after an ominous end to Yarbo’s brand partnership with Sephora, the Selfless by Hyram skincare line has officially found a new home at Target stores and at Target.com.

As of February 5, 2023, Selfless by Hyram can be found in over 750 store locations in the U.S., but that’s not even the most exciting part of the launch news. The partnership with Target also allows the brand to make prices lower and more accessible than ever before. Previously the line retailed between $16 and $30, whereas the Target line allows prices to rest at $13 to $24.

Target.com currently has six products available on its website, including retinol and niacinamide serums, exfoliants, cleansers and more. Here’s everything we’re shopping from the drop.

Centella and Green Tea Hydrating Gel Face Cleanser

This daily gel cleanser has centella and green tea to help soothe irritated skin and reduce redness each time you use it. It’ll never dry or strip skin, thanks to the added ingredient of glycerin which acts as a gentle hydrating agent.

Salicylic Acid and Sea Kelp Pore Clearing and Oil Control Face Serum

If you’re prone to breakouts, this serum is about to be your new BFF. Add a small amount to skin after cleansing to get pore-clearing benefits from ingredients like salicylic acid and succinic acid to clear out pores and prevent future zits.

Retinol and Rainbow Algae Repair Face Serum

If you need a serum that can repair existing damage, reach for this slow-release retinol. It’ll help improve the appearance of skin tone, texture and acne scars overnight.

Niacinamide and Maracuja Daily Barrier Support Face Moisturizer

This moisturizer uses seed oils and butters to naturally hydrate the skin and repair the moisture barrier over time. That means stepping out for your coffee in 20-degree weather won’t totally wreck your skin.

Mandelic Acid & Rice Bran Gentle Exfoliating Face Serum

Using a gentle exfoliator like phytic acid (rice bran) is a great way to clear out dead skin cells without causing irritation. Pick up this serum that exfoliates and helps turn over skin cells daily.